Happy Ugadi 2023 Messages, Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Photos

Happy Ugadi 2023 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status Photos: Ugadi is being celebrated today, March 22 in many parts of India. This is the festival of the Hindus and people from various states of India like Maharashtra, Telengana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will celebrate this as New Year’s Day. In Maharashtra, this festival is known as ‘Gudi Padwa.’ A week before the festivities begin the preparation gets started because of the decoration and the amount of food. People clean their homes thoroughly and they buy new clothes as well.

To celebrate the Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, we bring to you a host of messages which you can share with your near and dear ones as simple text messages, Whatsapp reads, Facebook statuses or even as GIFs.

On this joyous occasion of Ugadi, it feels good to get in touch with those who are special and remembered very much. May this New Year herald the advent of prosperity for you and your family. Happy Ugadi! Ugadi is no less than a new life, new hopes, new anticipation and new beginnings. I wish you a Happy Ugadi. With a smile and spirit of festivities, let us celebrate this festival and bring a sense of humanity along with a pledge to spread positivity around us. May this Ugadi bring joy, happiness, love and prosperity to your life. I hope all your dreams get fulfilled. Mango for surprise, neem for sadness and jaggery for happiness. May this festival fill your life with all kinds of flavours in a perfect balance. This Gudi Padwa, May you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Gudi Padwa! On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. May you be endowed with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Gudi Padwa! Happy Gudi Padwa. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a happy New Year wish for plenty of peace and prosperity. The New Year, which commences on Gudi Padwa… Here’s wishing that my rangoli adds more colours to your spring, just the way you do to our friendship! Wish you a bright and colourful Gudi Padwa! Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Amidst Fanfare & Religious fervour. May the day bestow on you & your family members… Good Luck – Health – Happy Times! Wishing You A Prosperous Gudi Padwa! Enjoy this New Year & Beautiful Day With Your Friends And Family… Wishing You A Prosperous Gudi Padwa! Best wishes for the New Year! Gudi Padwa is the beginning of a New Year!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.