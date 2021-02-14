Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14. On this day, lovebirds from around the world take time for each other and wish with beautiful romantic wishes, messages and go on romantic dates. Apart from couples, there are singles and married people who have created a buzz on social media by sharing memes and hilarious jokes. These tweets will give a hearty laugh to all the singles out there. One of the users tweeted, “Friend: Valentine’s Day pe kiske saath baahar ja raha hai? Me : Umeed ke saath.” Another user said: “BONUS JOKE: For Valentine’s Day, I made a chart of past relationships… It has an ex-axis and a why-axis.” Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Romantic Picture Proves 'Everyday Everywhere' is Valentine's Day
Have a look at the hilarious and rib-ticklingly funny wishes for all the singles out there:
Valentine’s Day began as a ritual among Christian saint named Valentine but there were three different saints named Valentine and all of them were martyrs. Amongst them, the first legend was a priest and served during the third century in Rome. It is said that St. Valentinius belonged to Rome and was first imprisoned for performing weddings of soldiers who were not allowed to marry and were persecuted under the Roman Empire.
Valentine’s Day symbolised the love between St. Valentine and Julia but the meaning of this day changed a bit over the years. In the 21st century, an almond tree stands as a symbol of trust, never-ending love and friendship. On February 14, people also honour St. Valentine and remember him as a symbol of affection, love and devotion.