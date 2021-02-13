Valentine’s Day 2021: The world will celebrate Valentine’s Day today, fret not, we got you covered with the best possible way to express your feelings to your beloved. It is important to put forth your feelings for your sweetheart with the right choice of words. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Chunky Panday-Bhavana Panday And Their Quirky Love Story

Valentine's Day also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated in the honour of the martyred Saint Valentine of Rome. While love is omnipresent, the celebration of love dates back centuries ago. Valentine's Day has become a significant part of the popular culture where old and young are seen confessing their love for one another unapologetically. The annual festival is celebrated with love and joy worldwide.

We have compiled a list of best quotes, wishes, messages that you can share with your loved one on Valentine’s Day.

-Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life.

Know why I have a library card? Because I’m checkin’ you out.

You're my everything. Happy Valentine's Day!

-Happy Valentine’s Day, handsome.

-Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peel-ing.

-I love you, and I love us.

-I never liked Valentine’s Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about.

-The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love with each other. Happy valentines!

-Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful woman I know.

You take my breath away. Always.

Valentine’s Day best messages

-You’re amazing in every way and I’m so blessed to have you as my Valentine. Every day is a new beginning when two people share a relationship like ours.”

-You showed me that it’s not the big things that matter in life but it’s the small things that make a world of difference! This is a small gesture to express my endless love for you!”

-Happy Valentine’s Day to a special person who fills my life with sweetness and love that cannot be measured. You’ll always have a special place in my heart.

– Friendship is all about understanding. It is all about forgiving. It is all about fighting and then finding it so hard to stay angry. Moreover, it is about loving unconditionally. Happy Valentine’s day my friend.

-You are a friend to me, a friend who I would never ever want to lose. I love you more than anything else in this world. Happy Valentine’s day.

– For my friends and family, I wish you a happy Valentine’s Day celebration and wish you get cherished love filled moments on this special day of love.

– May you feel a wealth of love this Valentine’s Day.

– I feel loved this Valentine’s Day knowing that I have you as a friend.

– You’re my best friend and my best Valentine!

Valentine’s Day 2021 Quotes

– Friendship is all about loving your friend. Dearest friend, you are my strongest pillar and greatest strength. Wishing Happy Valentine’s Day to you. Will love you always.

– Life is incomplete without a dear friend and you are the one who completes me. Sending you warm wishes on the occasion of Valentine’s Day my dear friend.

– Girlfriends come and go, but brothers are forever! Happy Valentine’s day!

– Thanks for being my friend and my Valentine this year!

– Sending warm feelings to a great friend this Valentine’s Day.

-Today my heart beats out for close friends like you who have been understanding, loyal and supportive, every step of the way. Happy Valentine’s Day!

-I cherish the time that we spend together and know that you are a great Valentine.