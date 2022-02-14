Valentine’s Day is upon us and love is in the air! The day which is celebrated every year on February 14 is the day of love and romance. On this day many people across the world spend quality time with their Valentine. On Valentine’s Day people present flowers, gifts and greeting cards to their partners. Many plan romantic date nights as well. Couples make the day memorable not only with gifts, greeting cards but also with romantic and heartfelt wishes. Also, people not just celebrate Valentine’s day but also Valentine’s week. Yes, the first day of the week is Rose day which is celebrated every year on February 7 and last day of the week is Valentine’s day. The week has following days: Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss DayAlso Read - Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her First Valentine's Day Plans With Karan Kundrra - Watch Video

This Valentine’s Day, I’ll spell out the feelings your love inspires in me:

Vivacious Alluring Luscious Exciting Nice Tantalizing Intriguing Naughty Enticing

We began as strangers. We became friends. We became one with each other… We remain as one forever. We’re two parts of a loving whole two hearts and a single soul.

When I look at you, I’m amazed by your beauty, both on the outside and the inside. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Darling, my love for you is as deep as the sea and as high as the sky. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love is like a cloud… love is like a dream… love is 1 word and everything in between… love is a fairytale come true… I found love when I found you.

Your breath is the scent of a rose and your voice is the melody of angels, while your eyes are more precious than jewels. I love you, Happy Valentine’s Day!

On this special day, I want you to know that I want to grow old with you and keep on loving you until the end of time.

Loving you has always been a journey of discovery for me. I honestly don’t know what true love is up until the time that you came to my life.

A day filled with kisses, a week filled with romance, a month filled with love, a year filled with bliss and a lifetime filled with happy memories. I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Happy Valentine’s Day!