Happy Valentine Day 2023: Top 15 Romantic Shayari to Make Your Partner Feel Special

We have listed few-heart filled shayaris that you can dedicate to your valentine and express the love and madness for them.

Latest Happy Valentine’s Day 2023 Quotes: Valentine’s Day also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated in the honour of the martyred Saint Valentine of Rome. While love is omnipresent, the celebration of love dates back centuries ago. Valentine’s Day has become a significant part of the popular culture where old and young are seen confessing their love for one another unapologetically. The annual festival is celebrated with love and joy worldwide.

Best Valentine’s Day Shayari: Celebrate This Day With Romantic And Love-filled

1 . “Dil mein chhupi yaadon se sawaru tujhe,

Tu dekhe to apni ankho me utaru tujhe,

Tere naam ko labo pe aise sajaya hain,

So bhi jaau to khawabo me pukaru tujhe.”

Translation: “I adorn you with the memories hidden in my heart,

When you look at me, I immerse you in my eyes,

I have decorated your name on my lips,

Even when I sleep, I call out to you in my dreams.”

2. “Kuchh rishte anjaane mein ho jaate hain,

Pehle dil phir zindagi se jud jaate hain,

Kehte hain uss daur ko pyaar kahte hain,

Jab ek dil aur ek jaan ko hum kehte hain.”

Translation: “Some relationships are formed by chance,

First the heart, then life gets connected,

That time is called love,

When we call one heart and one soul.”

3. “Chaand ke saath rehte hain sitaare bhi,

Karte hain saath saath pyaar ki baatein,

Unhe dekh ke aankhon mein aata hai noor,

Tabhi to kehte hain hum Valentine’s Day Mubarak.”

Translation: “Stars also stay with the moon,

They talk about love together,

Seeing them, the eyes shine,

That’s why we wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day.”

4. Wo Ek Pal Hi Kaafi Hai,

Jisme Tum Shamil Ho,

Uss Pal Se Jyada Toh,

Zindagi Ki Khwaish Hi Nahi Mujhe!

5. Dil Ki dhadkan bankar dil me rahoge tum,

Jab tak saans hai mere saath rahoge tum.

Will You Be My Valentine?

6. Tere hothon pe ho bas muskan

Aisa mein kuch aaj karu

Na hone do kabhi mohabbat kam

Itna jee bhar ke tujh pyar karu

Happy Valentine’s Day My Love

8. Uski Mohabbat Ka Silsila Bhi, Kya Ajeeb Silsila Tha,

Apna Banaya Bhi Nahi Aur, Kisi Ka Hone Bhi Na Diya.

9. Log Kehte Firte Hai

Jise Hum Pyaar Karte Hai Vo Chaand Ka Tukda Hai

Par Unhe Kya Pata Jise Mein Pyaar Karta Hu

Chaand Uska Ek Tukda Hai

Happy Valentine’s Day

10. Teri Pyari Pyari Surat Ko Dekhkar, Dil Kehta Hai Ki Tu Hi Bana De Hamara Sahar. Happy Valentine’s Day!

11. Tum Se Hi Din Hota Hai Suhana, Tum Se Hi Har Lamha Pyar Jatana. Happy Valentine’s Day!

12.Tumhare Bina Mera Jeevan Udaas Hai, Par Agar Tum Mere Saath Ho, To Har Pal Mein Haseen Hai. Happy Valentine’s Day!

13. Tum Hi Ho Meri Zindagi, Tum Hi Ho Meri Pyar. Happy Valentine’s Day!

14. Tumhare Bina Mera Jeevan Kya Hoga, Tumhare Bina Mera Pyar Kya Hoga. Happy Valentine’s Day!

15. Pyar Ke Ujale Mein Tumhi Ko Dekha, Pyar Ke Geet Tumhi Ko Gaaya. Happy Valentine’s Day!

