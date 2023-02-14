Home

Festivals Events

Happy Valentine Day 2023 – Latest Romantic Quotes, Messages, Images, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status to Share With Your Partner

Happy Valentine Day 2023 – Latest Romantic Quotes, Messages, Images, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status to Share With Your Partner

Here some wishes and messages that you could use to send to your loved ones to wish them on this joyous occasion and express your love for them.

Happy Valentine's Day 2023 (Source: Freepik)

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: The day of celebrating love is finally here! Valentine’s Day has become a significant part of the popular culture where old and young are seen confessing their love for one another unapologetically. This day is also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated in the honour of the martyred Saint Valentine of Rome. While love is omnipresent, the celebration of love dates back centuries ago.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Romantic Quotes, Messages, Images, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status to Share With Your Partner:

“I have waited for this opportunity for more than half a century, to repeat to you once again my vow of eternal fidelity and everlasting love.” – Gabriel Garcia Marquez

“I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.” – Elizabeth Barrett Browning

“Love is a force more formidable than any other. It is invisible—it cannot be seen or measured, yet it is powerful enough to transform you in a moment, and offer you more joy than any material possession could.” – Barbara De Angelis

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu

“Love is not about possession. Love is about appreciation.” – Osho

You may like to read

Life is 4 living, I Live 4 U. Songs r 4 singing, I Sing 4 U. Love is 4 caring, I Care 4 U. Angels r 4 keeping, Can I keep U…?

Your hand is the pillow I need when I go to sleep. Thank you for being the reason for my smile and laugh. I am yours and you are mine. Sorry, no refund now!

I love you more today than I did yesterday, but not as much as I will tomorrow

I will hold on you forever because I have never known someone more special than you.

If love is sweet why does it hurt, if love is deep why does it burn, if love is warm why do we shiver, if love is tender why do we cry, if love is forever why do we die

If a butterfly comes close to you, if a purfumed rose touches your face, if your mobile dances on a nice tone, remember its me trying to say you happy valentines day….

Happy Valentine’s Day! You bring out the best version of me. All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” — Charles Schulz

Wishing all the lovebirds out there, A very Happy Valentine’s Day!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.