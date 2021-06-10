Married women from North Indian states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana observe the Vat Savitri Vrat today. On this day, Devi Savitri is celebrated and worshipped. Vat Savitri is dedicated to Savitri who saved her husband Satyavan from the God of Death, Yama himself. Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2021: 5 Things to do Today That Are as Auspicious as Buying Gold

Vat Purnima is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab. The festival is celebrated twice, based on the two Hindu lunar calendars – Amanta and Purnimanta. The Southern states follow the former calendar while the Northern states follow Purnimanta. As per the Purnimanta calendar, Vat Savitri is celebrated on Jyestha Amavasya.

Vat Savitri Amavasya Timings

Vat Savitri Amavasya Date – June 10, 2021, Thursday

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 01:57 PM on June 09, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 04:22 PM on June 10, 2021

Vat Savitri: Puja Vidhi

There was a tradition to observe fast three days before the actual festival. But, nowadays, women fast only on Vat Savitri Purnima or Amavasya. The married ladies wake up early, take a bath and adorn themselves with jewellery. Women move together to offer prayers to the Banyan tree. The sacred Ganga water is poured and threads of red and yellow colour are tied around the tree chanting prayers.

As the celebrations begin, here are the best messages, quotes and WhatsApp forwards that you can share with your loved ones.

Here’s wishing you a very happy Vat Savitri Vrat

Wishing you all a very Happy Vat Savitri Vrat

May you progress in all your professional and personal endeavours. Vat Savitri Vrat

Here’s wishing you a very Happy married life. Happy Vat Savitri Vrat

Happy Vat Savitri Vrat

A very Happy Vat Savitri Vrat to you and your family.

Vat Savitri Vrat greetings to you and your loved ones.

Jodi teri meri kabhi na toote

Hum tum kabhi ek dooje se na roothein

Hum dono saat janmon tak saath nibhayenge

Har pal milkar khushiyan manayenge

Vat Savitri Vrat ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

Aaj mujhe aapka khas intazar hai

Yeh din hai Vat Savitri Vrat Ka

Aapki lambi umra ka mujhe darkar hai

Vat Savitri Vrat ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

Aaye toh sang laye khushiyan hazaar

Har saal manayein hum yeh tyohar

Bhar de humara daman khushiyon ke saath

De Umra tumhe hazar saal

Vat Savitri Vrat ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Pyaar pati ka

Duaein sabki

Karuna Maa ki

Vat Savitri Vrat ki dheron mangal kamnayein.

Bas ek hi hai khwahish

Lambi ho umar aapki

Aur har janam mein mile hume ek dooje ka saath

Vat Savitri Vrat ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

Mathe pe bindiya chamakti rahe

Hathon mein choodiyan khanakti rahe

Pairon pe payal chhanakte rahe

Piya sand prem bela sajti rahe

Vat Savitri Vrat ki hardik shubh kamnayein.