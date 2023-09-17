Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Best Quotes, Wishes, Images And Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

Home

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja 2023, here are top 10 quotes, wishes and images to share with your near and dear ones.

Vishwakarma Puja 2023– The festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma holds importance in Hindu culture as he is believed to be the world’s first architect and creator of this world. On this day devotees celebrate his birth on Kanya Sankranti, which is today, September 17, 2023. The craftsmen, architects, and workers worship the divine creator Lord Vishwakarma, and perform puja on the auspicious day.

We have curated the best collection of greetings and images to share with your closest people and celebrate the auspicious day.

1- “Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Puja to everyone…. Let us celebrate this day by offering prayers to Lord Vishwakarma and seek His blessings for a successful tomorrow.”

2-“On the occasion of Vishwakarma, I wish you and your business grow with the choicest blessings of Lord Vishwakarma.”

3-“May Lord Vishwakarma fill each and every day of your life with happiness, your home with harmony and your professional life with great success.”

4-“Today is the day to pray the creator of tools and machines and to seek his blessings for a progressive and prosperous life….. Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Jayanti.”

5-“May Lord Vishwakarma is always there to shape up your life, to sculpt it with perfection and to have everything function smoothly…. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti to you.”

6-“I wish that the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti be the new start of happiness, success and prosperity in your life…. May you have a blessed year ahead.”

7-“On the special occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, I wish that you are always blessed with prosperity and happiness, success and achievements with blessings of Lord Vishwakarma.”

8-“He is the divine architect, sculptor, engineer and architect…. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti to all.”

9-“Let us offer our prayers to Lord Vishwakarma to always bless us with success and prosperity. Happy Vishwakarma to all ”

10-May Lord Vishwakarma shower you with his blessings, and may you succeed in all your endeavours. Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and everyone at home.

