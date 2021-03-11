On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, thousands of devotees took a holy dip at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to Thousands of devotees took holy dip at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Thursday morning. Maha Shivratri is majorly celebrated by Hindus across India to honour Lord Shiva. The day is usually celebrated by worshipping Lord Shiva, fasting, and praying. Devotees across the nation chant mantras to appease the god. Water, milk, curd, bel leaves, and honey are poured over the Shivling during the pooja. Also Read - Maha Shivrati 2021: From Srinagar to Rameswaram, How India Celebrated Lord Shiva Festival | See Photos

"Up to 22 lakh devotees have performed 'snan' till now. We are going to begin the process of emptying this ghat as 'akharas' are getting ready for 'shahi snan'," said Sanjay Gunjyal, Inspector General of Police, Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

The timing for the holy bath at 'Har ki Pauri' for akharas is from 8 am to 5 pm on Maha Shivratri. The general public can take bath before 8 am and after 5 pm.

Apart from 5,000 security force personnel, CCTV cameras and drones will be used to boost security at Haridwar Kumbh.

In a meeting with senior officials, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday directed them to show flowers from helicopters on pilgrims who would come for the first holy dip on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

This Kumbh will be held from April 1 to April 30 in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

According to State Chief Secretary Om Prakash, people violating COVID-19 SOPs at 2021 Kumbh Mela Haridwar, will be prosecuted. All participants will have to register on the Kumbh Mela Administration’s official website and upload documents including a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, taken up to 72 hours prior, after which, an e-pass will be generated.

On this day, devotees abstain from eating pulses and cereals and binge on fruits and drinks. Although, most observe the fast without consuming water throughout the day. Devotees stay up all night and ring in the celebrations by singing devotional songs and chanting mantras. Traditionally, devotees offer their obeisance to the Shivalingum by offering milk, bel leaves, water, fruits, and they also add bhaang or hemp.

(With inputs from ANI)