The month of Sawan or Shravan is, as per the Hindu calendar, marked when the first of the monsoon rains begin. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati with devotees observing fasts and performing pujas on special days like Mondays and during Nag Panchami and Hariyali Teej. This year the month started from July 6, 2020 and will go on till August 3, 2020.

Among the important festivals that are observed during this period is the Hariyali Teej, which is marked on July 23, 2020. This age old festival is held in the northern and central parts of India and in Nepal as well. It is celebrated mainly by married and unmarried women and are of two kinds – Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

The Hariyali Teej is primarily dedicated to Devi Parvati and her blissful union with Lord Shiva. On this day, women offer prayers to Parvati and Shiva so that they too can be blessed with marital bliss. At events to commemorate the day, women and girls perform ritualistic song and dance, and they also keep a fast for the long life of their husbands.

Date And Tritiya Tithi of Hariyali Teej 2020:

This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on July 23, and the tithi will begin at 7:22 pm on July 22 and end at 5:03 pm the next day.

Significance of Hariyali Teej:

This day is marked to remember the reunion of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, a day when he accepted her as his wife. Parvati is said to have observed a fast for many years to win over Shiva. It also came to be known as Hariyali Teej (Green Teej) because the Shravan month falls during the monsoon, when the rain turns the surroundings green.

How it is Observed:

Many women dress up in their finery on this day with the primary colour being green. They apply mehendi on their palms, wear green coloured bangles, sing traditional songs and perform dances. Since Teej festivals are about celebrating the institution of marriage, unmarried girls pray for a husband of their choice, while married women pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

Another custom that is followed is the Sindhara Teej whereby married women are given gifts by their mothers like new clothes, jewellery, mehendi and Ghewar, which is a special sweet. Places that observe Hariyali Teej are Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.