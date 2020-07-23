The period of Sawan or Shravan is as per the Hindu calendar a very auspicious month for devotees, with many festivals and holy days being marked. Today is being celebrated as Hariyali Teej, an age old festival that is held in the northern and central parts of India and in Nepal as well. It symbolically marks the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and is observed mainly by married and unmarried women. Also Read - Hariyali Teej 2020 Date And Time: What is The Significance of This Day Among Hindu Women

On this day, married women offer prayers to Parvati and Shiva for the well-being and long life of their husbands and for marital bliss too. Unmarried women also take part in the festivities, praying for a good husband. The ladies dress up mostly in green traditional wear and apply mehendi, and apart from keeping a fast, they also perform ritualistic song and dance. They also send greetings to one another like the ones below.

1. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with good health, prosperity and always protect you from evil. Happy Hariyali Teej!

2. Good wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej and have fun!

3. May your prayers on the day of Teej all come true! And hope your marriage lasts a lifetime.

4. Like the jodi of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, hope you and your husband also have a deep connection today and forever.

5. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from all evil. Happy Hariyali Teej!

6. More strength to all the women who will fast today for their husband’s well being. Hope all your prayers come true!

7. May this auspicious day fill your life with happiness and ensure the well-being of your husband and your family. Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your family!

8. I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and wonderful Teej filled with blessings.

9. May the deity hear your prayers and bless your marriage. May your married life be filled with happiness and laughter. Happy Hariyali Teej!

10. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hariyali Teej!