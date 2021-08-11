Happy Hariyali Teej 2021: The annual monsoon festival, Hariyali Teej is celebrated with much pomp and fanfare in the northern and central part of India. It is the celebration of the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is observed primarily by married women for the well-being of their husbands.Also Read - Hartalika Teej 2021: Know Date, History, Significance and More Here!
On this day, women offer prayers to Parvati and Shiva so that they too can be blessed with marital bliss. At events to commemorate the day, women and girls perform ritualistic song and dance, and they also keep a fast for the long life of their husbands. Also Read - Guru Purnima 2021: Date, Time, Tithi And Significance of This Day
Date And Tritiya Tithi of Hariyali Teej 2021:
This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on August 11, and the tithi begins at 06.05 pm on August 10 and ends at 04.53 pm on August 11, according to Drik Panchang. Also Read - Eid-al-Adha 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Status, to Share With Your Loved Ones This Bakrid
The ladies dress up mostly in green traditional wear and apply mehendi, and apart from keeping a fast, they also perform ritualistic song and dance. They also send greetings to one another like the ones below. Here, we have compiled a list of wishes and greeting that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Hariyali Teej.
- Sending wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej!
- May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with good health, prosperity and always protect you from evil. Happy Hariyali Teej!
