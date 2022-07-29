The season of festivities has returned, having begun with the month of Sawan, and now Hindu women especially in Northern India are preparing to celebrate Hariyali Teej. The Indian festival, which is widely celebrated by women in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, will be held on July 31, 2022. The entire month of Shravana or Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati’s holy union. On Teej, women are decked beautifully in green sarees and green bangles which is considered a significant colour of the festival. Also, married women go to their parent’s house, celebrate with their family, enjoys old folk songs of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Some women also observe ritualistic fasts on Teej, abstaining from non-vegetarian foods. They eat only fruits and vegetables. When the fast is over, they indulge in some delectable delicacies and serve them whole heartdely.Also Read - Hariyali Teej 2022: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi of Hariyal Teej Vrat

If you’re planning a Hariyali Teej celebration with your loved ones, we’ve got some flavorsome recipes for you to try this year:

Shakar Para: Shakar Para is a sweet and savoury snack made from a deep-fried flour and sugar mixture. It’s a great crispy snack for enjoying the monsoon rains, and it’s simple to make in your kitchen. This flavoursome snack can also be enjoyed during teej time. Also Read - Hariyali Teej 2022: How is Teej Different from Karwa Chauth?

Ghevar: Ghevar is a round-shaped honey-comb-like Rajasthani dessert dipped in sugar syrup that can be found in every sweet shop during the festival and is sold in large quantities. The melt-in-your-mouth malai and nutty topping will have you drooling.

Feni: During the Teej celebrations, plain or sweet feni is cooked with milk to make a kheer-like dish and served as a post-meal dessert. It’s a simple recipe that yields a luscious treat.

Dal Baati Choorma: A Rajasthani festival would be incomplete without this Rajasthani staple! Dal baati choorma is a dish of gramme flour dough deep-fried in ghee and served with dal. This simple Rajasthani delicacy has lot of its fans already because of its mouthwatering, yummy taste already.

Mathri: This is usually one of the first foods that women eat after breaking their Teej fast. The crunchy, flaky snack is similar to a biscuit made with flour, water, and a hint of cumin seeds. Although mathris is naturally salty, the flavours can be bit different by adding various spices. Mathri is a fuss-free, portable snack that you can enjoy on go at any time.

Mirchi Vada: This Rajasthani-style mirchi pakoda has a spicy aloo filling and is coated in a besan batter before being deep-fried. This recipe includes flavours such as red chilli, black carom seeds, turmeric, green peppers and corainder leaves.