For Indians, Hariyali Teej is one of the most important Teej festivals. This day is dedicated to Lord Bholenath and Goddess Parvati. The festival is celebrated during the month of Sawan, but many people often confuse Hariyali Teej with Karwa Chauth. Teej and Karwa Chauth are often used interchangeably. For people, it is always women fasting for the long and happy lives of their husbands, drowning in makeup and gorgeous clothes majorly red as red is considered as an auspicious colour. Even girls are encouraged to keep fast in the hope of getting a caring and loving person.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Varanasi Man Dressed As Lord Shiva Rides Nandi Bike, People Take Selfies With Him | Watch

Do you know that Teej and Karwa Chauth are not the same? They are celebrated for different historic and mythical tales, the traditions are different, and even fasting is quite different from one another. No matter how different they are, the merriment will always remain the same. Also Read - Saawan 2022: Which is The Biggest Shiva Temple in India, And The Legend Behind it! - See Stunning Pics

This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 31, 2022. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Advisory: Special Traffic Arrangements Due To Sonia Gandhi's ED Summon. Routes To Avoid Today

Here are a few historic and other areas which clearly bring out the difference between Teej and Karwa Chauth:

• History

India is filled with mythology and anecdotes which our grandmothers narrate to us when we were kids or as bedtime stories. Teej and Karwa Chauth have very different histories. According to Hindu mythology, Teej is celebrated for the union of Goddess Parvati with Lord Shiva. The goddess was very devoted to Lord Shiva and wanted him to accept her. After 108 rebirths on Earth, Lord Shiva accepted Parvati as his wife on this day. They both lived happily ever after.

When it comes to Karwa Chauth, the mythological history is different. There are a lot of stories and mythical tales involved here. The popular story is of queen Veervati. She was a loving sister to her seven brothers. On the day of Karwa Chauth, she had gone to her parent’s house. Seeing her desperately waiting for the moon to rise to break her fast, her brothers got anxious and decided to prank her. They tricked her by placing a mirror on the Pipal tree. Veervati assumed it was the moon and broke her fast. But later she got to know that her husband was dead. She rushed towards his house but was stopped in middle by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They explained to her the trickery. Goddess Parvati cuts off her own finger and instructs Veervati to be extra careful and cautious. Veervati sprinkled on her dead husband and he was brought back to life instantly. They both lived happily after that.

• Traditions and Rituals:

India is drowned in different traditions and rituals. On Teej, a woman keeps a nirjala vrat, which means she will not eat anything or drink until the next morning. This is done to protect their husbands and children from evil eyes and for the wellness of their families. The woman breaks her fast only the next day in the morning followed by puja and path (worshipping and prayers).

Karwa Chauth, though sounds similar, but there is a tiny difference here. A woman here also keeps nirjala vrat where she neither drinks nor eat anything. The purpose behind this is the same as well. She keeps it to protect her family from all evil eyes and unhappiness. But here, the woman breaks her the same day in the evening when the moon is out. When the moon appears, women break their fasts.

• Months & Seasons

Teej and Karwa Chauth are celebrated at different times of the year and in different months and seasons. Teej is usually celebrated during the monsoon month or the Shravan month and Bhadrapada in the Hindu Calendar.

Karwa Chauth falls in November. It is usually celebrated in the Kartik month of the Hindu Calendar. This day is usually celebrated after Purnima on the fourth day of Kartik month.

Even though the history, mythical tales, and seasons are different, all women are united under one umbrella: to take care of their family. They put on new clothes, dress up for their loved ones, put on mehndi (henna) and celebrate these festivals with nothing to lose in this world. These festivals are designed to commemorate the value of women and their determination; how they can go to any extreme to protect their families.