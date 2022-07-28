Hariyali Teej is a festival majorly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. During this festival, married women observe fast for the long life of their husbands. This festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and there are three types of Teej- Hariyali, Kajari and Hartalika. Hariyali falls during the month of Sawan and this year it will be celebrated on July 31 (Sunday).Also Read - Choti Holi 2022: Know the History and Significance of this Day

Hariyali signifies greenery and green environments to monsoon showers. In Punjab, Teej is known as Teeyan, on this day, women apply henna on their hands, wear new clothes, bangles, and dance. In this season, ghewar, a traditional sweet, is prepared in this season as Teej’s special dessert. Not just that, Kheer, malpua, halwa and other traditional dishes are also prepared on this day. Also Read - Delhi Chhat Puja: Manish Sisodia Assures Celebrations With Full Fervour, Urges All To Follow Covid Protocols

Hariyali Teej 2022 Date and Time:

This year, the festival will be celebrated on July 31 (Sunday). The Tritiya tithi will start on July 31 (Sunday) at 3 am and it will end on August 1 (Monday) at 4.18 am. Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Dos And And Don'ts You Should Follow on This Auspicious Day, Astrologer Shares Tips

On this day, married and unmarried women enjoy swing rides, wear traditional clothes, apply Mehendi, and pray to Goddess Parvati.

Another custom that is followed is the Sindhara Teej whereby married women are given gifts by their mothers like new clothes, jewellery, Mehendi and Ghewar, which is a special sweet.

Why Should You Wear Green on Hariyali Teej

The colour green holds special importance in Hindu culture, and during Sawan, the importance of the colour grows many folds. During monsoon, there is greenery all around and hence the name Hariyali was given to this festival. According to scriptures, it is said that Lord Shiva loved the colour green and that’s why people often opt for green colour clothes during this festival.

Different communities follow different rituals associated with the festival.