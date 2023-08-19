Home

Hariyali Teej 2023: 5 Dos And Don'ts For Newly Brides

date 2023-08-19

Hariyali Teej 2023: 5 Dos And Don'ts For Newly Brides

Hariyali Teej welcomes the monsoon season with delight, involving both married ladies and single young females in its exuberant celebrations.

Hariyali Teej Dos And Don’ts: Indian ladies celebrate Hariyali Teej specifically during the rainy season. We commemorate Lord Shiva and his nuptials with Goddess Parvati. Women work very hard to make sure everything is perfect; their zeal and eagerness are a reflection of how important First Teej is to them personally. During the joyous celebrations that accompany this occasion, ladies pray for the happiness of their partners. Additionally, following marriage, Teej offers them the option to dress once more as a new bride. The majority of ladies decorate their hands with henna and wear their wedding gowns along with bulky gold and diamond jewellery.

HARIYALI TEEJ DOS

Praying to Lord Shiva & Mata Parvati: Spend the whole day praying to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati with all your heart. Enjoy the happy celebrations of the festival and stay devoted to them. By doing this, you’ll make the festivities more special and feel closer to the divine presence. Health Considerations During Fasting: It’s important to listen to what your body tells you. If you’re not feeling well, there’s no need to fast. Stay refreshed by taking small sips of water during the day. Once the puja is done, enjoy a tasty fruit juice or a piece of fruit – it’s like a special treat! Remember, taking care of yourself is a special part of this important tradition. Mehendi Application: During Teej celebrations, women apply mehendi (henna) on their palms a day before the puja. Mehendi is a natural dye that creates detailed designs on the skin, often with flowers and leaves, signifying beauty and good fortune. The reddish-brown colour represents the deep love in marriage. This tradition adds elegance and excitement to Teej, making it even more special and meaningful. Vrat Completion: To fully enjoy the vrat ceremonies, get involved in Katha (stories) and the enchanting Teejmala songs. These tales and melodies create a fascinating experience that brings you closer to the essence of Teej. The katha shares stories of devotion and special connections, while the rhythmic Teejmala songs tell of love, strength, and joyful moments. You become part of a wonderful cultural tradition that’s filled with celebration and history. Performing Teej Puja: When you do the puja, choose the auspicious evening pradosh kal. It’s better to do it in a group because being together adds more energy and makes the experience joyful and festive. Sharing devotion and celebration with others creates a strong feeling of togetherness, making the occasion even more special and memorable.

HARIYALI TEEJ DON’TS

Avoid Afternoon Naps: While fasting, it’s advised not to take afternoon naps due to religious beliefs. Staying awake during this time signifies attentiveness and devotion to the vrat, enhancing spiritual connection and commitment. This practice reflects a mindful approach to the observance, emphasizing the importance of staying connected to the vrat’s significance. During this tradition, avoid lying on the bed, which shows your strong commitment. Watch Your Food: Avoid sugary treats and dehydrating foods that could interrupt your fasting. These tempting foods might taste good but can affect the purpose and importance of your vrat. Stick to nourishing options that align with the spiritual significance of the occasion, maintaining your dedication to the fasting ritual. DO NOT Keep Any Hard Feelings: The vrat revolves around your husband’s well-being, a special bond at the heart of this practice. It’s like a deep wish for his happiness and success. Also, be truthful and honest, avoiding anything that could take away from the pureness of this practice. Following these values brings honesty and importance to your vrat, adding to the positivity of this special time. Prioritise Health First: Your well-being is a priority, especially if you’re not feeling well. Take care of yourself first before observing the vrat. Fasting requires strength, and if you’re unwell, it could strain your body more. This caring approach aligns with self-care. Rest, eat, and seek medical help if needed. Remember, the vrat is meaningful when observed in good health, allowing you to fully engage and participate.

