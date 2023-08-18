Home

Hariyali Teej 2023: Date, Time, Rituals, Vidhi, Significance, Muhurat – All You Need to Know

Hariyali Teej 2023: It is very evident that in India festival holds a lot of importance and that is why we celebrate them with great enthusiasm and devotion, as the monsoon season gets nearer we instantly get to know that Hariyali Teej is arriving which holds a lot of significance in India specially for Hindu women. This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 19. On this auspicious day, married women observe fast for their husband’s long life and well-being whereas unmarried ones observe the fast for getting a desirable life partner. The festival falls during the monsoon season in the month of Adhik Maas Sawan when there is greenery all around in the atmosphere giving it the name ‘Hariyali Teej‘.

On this day, women worship lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and offer saatvik bhojan and prasad to please them usually wearing green colour (preferably a suit or saree). This year it is going to fall on the third day of Shukla Paksha during the month of Adhik Maas Sawan which is going to be on 19 August 2023.

Hariyali Teej Muhurat Timings

Usually, Hariyali Teej is two days before Naag Panchami so, according to Drik Panchang, this year Tritiya Tithi will begin at 8:01 pm on August 18 and end on August 19 at 10:19 pm.

Samagri or Ingredients Used For Hariyali Teej Puja

Vilva Leaves (bel patra)

Dhatura

The sacred thread of shami leaves

Coconut

Supari (betel nut )

Chandan

Kalash and rice

Akshat

Mauli

Gangajal

Incense stick

Katha book

Oil or Ghee for lighting diya

Fruits

Flower

Hariyali Teej Rituals

Women apply henna (mehendi) on their hands.

Newly married women visit their parent’s house and wear new clothes preferably in green colour.

A gift is given to a married woman by her parents and in-laws which consists of sweets, bangles and henna known as ‘SINDHARA’.

Women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati by chanting aarti and reciting katha and seek blessings from elders by touching their feet.

They break their fast in the evening and ignite a desi ghee in front of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati idols.

Vidhi of Hariyali Teej

The first step is to wake up early in the morning and wear new clothes and afterward install the idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha and offer items of marriage symbols like sindoor (vermillion), bangles, mehendi and other makeup items to Goddess Parvati then light a diya of ghee or oil while listening to the story of Hariyali Teej vrat. The pooja starts with worshiping Goddess Parvati.

