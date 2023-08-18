Home

Festivals Events

Hariyali Teej 2023: Top 10 Wishes, Images, Messages, And Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

Hariyali Teej 2023: Top 10 Wishes, Images, Messages, And Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

Hariyali Teej focuses on the happiness and the well-being of spouses and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Make today special by sending these best wishes, images, messages and greetings to your loved ones.

Hariyali Teej is an auspicious Hindu festival that we will be celebrating on August 19th, this year. On this auspicious day, married women observe the fast for their husband’s long life and well-being whereas unmarried ones observe the fast for getting a desirable life partner. The festival falls during the monsoon season in the month of Adhik Maas Sawan when there is greenery all around in the atmosphere giving it the name ‘Hariyali Teej’. This day commemorates the marriage of lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is majorly celebrated in the northern parts of India, especially in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

Trending Now

HARIYALI TEEJ 2023 MESSAGES, WISHES & IMAGES TO SHARE WITH YOUR LOVED ONES

Wishing you a bright and beautiful Hariyali Teej full of celebrations, enjoyment and happiness… May you enjoy this festival with your loved ones.”

“With rains and swings, you enjoy the festival of Hariyali Teej dressed in pretty lehengas to worship Goddess Teej and seek her blessings and love.”

“May you and your loved ones are showered with the choicest blessings of Mata Teej on the occasion of Hariyali Teej for a happier and healthier life.”

“May the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej bring along many more reasons for you to smile, prosper and embrace success and challenges in life.”

“Teej day is meant to celebrate, the goals and achievements that make your life full of happiness. The idols you believe in, the dream you love the best Happy Teej.”

“Celebrating Teej speaks of the great love and sacrifice of women. Let us revel in this festival of Teej and spread happiness and joy. Happy Teej!”

“May the Lord above, shower their blessing upon you and your husband. May you too always love and care for each other, till the end of time. Happy Hariyali Teej!”

“Wishing you a life full of happiness and positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you and your partner with health and prosperity. Happy Haryali Teej!”

“May the divine light of God spread into your life. Wish you peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Teej”

“We hope Goddess Pravati accepts your prayers and fasting and blesses you are your family with happiness and health. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES