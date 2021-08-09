Hartalika Teej 2021: Festivities is about to begin and it all starts with Teej. Monsoon season opens the floodgates of festivals in Indian states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Teej is celebrated in the North Indian Lunar month on the third day of the bright half. In India, women celebrate three types of Teej: Hartalika, Hariyali and Kajri. Festivals bring joy and happiness. They also bring families together and have quality time.Also Read - How is Teej Different from Karwa Chauth? Find Out

Do you want to know more about Teej? We have got you covered. Also Read - Monsoon Diet For Dull Skin: Easy Tips to Ensure Healthy Skin During Rainy Season

When is Hartalika Teej 2021? Understanding history, significance, and origin:

Historical Factor

The history of Teej dots way back in centuries. According to mythological tales, Parvati was devout of Lord Shiva. She was head over heels mad and admired him. But her father, Himalaya was bent on marrying her with Vishnu as he had promised Vishnu for his daughter’s marriage. Unable to pursue her father, Parvati asks her friend to abduct her. She wanted to show Lord Shiva how dedicated she was and along the banks of river Ganga, she went for a deep and serious penance. Shiva was a sage and did not take much notice. But one day, he noticed her sincere efforts and accepted the marriage proposal. Shiva agreed to marry Parvati. Also Read - Guru Purnima 2021: Date, Time, Tithi And Significance of This Day

Date, Origin and Meaning

Get your henna and dresses ready as Hartalika Teej is being celebrated on August 11, 2021. The word Hartalika has a deeper significance and is based on this tale. The word Harat and Aalika mean a friend kidnapping a woman. According to popular Hindu devotees, they believe that it was on Hartalika when Shiva accepted Parvati after 108 rebirths.

Usually, Hariyali Teej is celebrated first, followed by Hartalika Teej which falls mostly on a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. On the third day of the bright half of the North Indian lunar month, this is celebrated. In other words, this is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Hindu month of Bhadrapud.

Celebrations, Merriment and Enjoyment

Women keep a nirjala vrat, where they do not drink water or eat anything throughout the day. They usually keep this vrat protect their families, husbands and children from evil eyes and guards them against unhappiness. It is their own way of asking the Almighty to keep their families safe and happy.

As per the Hindu mythology, to make their marriages as successful and happy as Lord Shiva’s and Goddess Parvati’s, women make statues of the lords and ask for joyful and blissful married life. Special prayers are offered to Goddess Parvati during an auspicious time in the morning or Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Mujurat.