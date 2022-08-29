Hartalika Teej 2022: Hartalika Teej is considered one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus. Every year the festival of Hartalika Teej is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month. This festival is usually celebrated in the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada and are the one of the most celebrated festivals in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 30 and women who observe fast on this day are busy in preparations. They fast for their husbands and pray for marital bliss. Various dances and folk songs are conducted on this auspicious day. Hartalika Teej is a festival celebrated by both married and unmarried women, and this day is dedicated to lord Shiva and Goddess ParvatiAlso Read - Hartalika Teej Vrat Rules 2022: 5 Essential Things Pregnant Women Should Follow While Fasting

Many are still confused about the timings, rituals, and exact puja muhurat. So, on this, Hartalika Teej Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit, has shared some important timings, puja rituals, and the importance of Hartalika Teej to help you out.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Date And Important Timings

This year Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Aug 30, 2022.

Tritiya Tithi Begins – 03:20 PM on Aug 29, 2022

Tritiya Tithi Ends – 03:33 PM on Aug 30, 2022

Puja Rituals On Hartalika Teej 2022

Hariyali Teej is performed during the Pradosh Kaal, which means the three Muhurats following the sunset. On this day, women use sand or black soil to make the idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha. After that, decorate the place where you will worship the God and goddess and put an altar there. Keep banana leaves on the altar as it is considered auspicious, and then place the idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha. Perform Shodashopchar Puja and after performing the aarti the next morning, serve vermilion and cucumber sweets to Goddess Parvati before breaking your fast.

Story And Importance Of Hartalika Teej 2022

It is believed that Goddess Parvati underwent austerity to marry Lord Shiva. Goddess Parvati observed strict austerity at the river Ganga in the Himalayas. Maharishi Narad arrived with a marriage proposal one day on behalf of Lord Vishnu. After this, Goddess Parvati explained to her female companion that she had to win Lord Shiva into becoming her husband. Following this, Goddess Parvati went to the forest on her friend’s advice, where she completely absorbed herself in worshiping Lord Shiva. On the third day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, Goddess Parvati created a Shivalinga out of the sand and then immersed herself in the devotion of Lord Shiva. After seeing this, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his bride. Hence, through Hartalika Teej Vrat, seek the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.