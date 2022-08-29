Hartalika Teej 2022: Hartalika Teej is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. This festival is usually celebrated in the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada and are the one of the most celebrated festivals in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This year , Hartalika Teej is on August 30 and women who observe fast on this day are busy in preparations. They fast for their husbands and pray for marital bliss. The fast is also very important for unmarried girls, who keep a fast to obtain the desired groom. As per Hindu mythology, This fast was first observed by goddess Parvati to get Lord Shiva as her husband.Also Read - Hartalika Teej 2022: Date, Timings, Puja Muhurat And Rituals-Know All Details Here

Women also celebrate this day by wearing new clothes, preferably sarees and apply mehndi on their hands. Various dances and folk songs are conducted on this auspicious day. Hartalika Teej is a festival celebrated by both married and unmarried women, and this day is dedicated to lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. To make your Hartalika Teej even more special, here are few beautiful and easy-to-make mehndi designs that you can inspiration from. Also Read - Hartalika Teej Vrat Rules 2022: 5 Essential Things Pregnant Women Should Follow While Fasting

Hartalika Teej 2022 Henna Ideas: 8 Simple And Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Try at Home:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.