Hartalika Teej 2023: 7 Vrat Rules For Newly Married Women

Hartalika Teej 2023: Hartalika Teej is the auspicious Hindu festival that will be celebrated on September 18, this year. Married women observe fast for the well-being of their husbands whereas unmarried women fast to get the desired husband. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati resided in the forest and prayed to marry Lord Shiva for many years. Observing Goddess Parvati’s unwavering love, Lord Shiva married Goddess on the joyous occasion of Hartalika Teej. The day honours the Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s holy matrimony.

A precise set of guidelines must be followed in order to observe Hartalika Teej’s fast, especially if you are a newlywed lady. Here are some guidelines to follow when participating in the first post-marriage holiday.

Wake Up Early: Married women observing fast must wake up and take a bath by the Brahma Muhurat, or two hours before sunrise. Take a bath, and get dressed in a proper fresh outfit. Fasting Hours: Hartalika Teej’s Fast is observed for straight 24 hours as it starts in the early morning of Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya and ends on the dawn of Chaturthi the other day. According to Hindu scriptures, it is forbidden to drink water or eat anything however it also depends if you are opting for a Nirjala or Phalahari fast, Solah Shringar: This festival is incomplete for newly married women without solah shringar as women are advised to wear jewellery, apply makeup and wear sindoor to replicate the essence of their married life. It is necessary to apply henna wear a suit or saree of green or red color and avoid dark or black colors. Katha Daan: On the day Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped and all the rituals are performed then the devotees listen to the story and put the vermillion on their forehead which was previously offered to Goddess Parvati. Fasting Ritual: One must perform Teej vrat before dawn and break their fast by eating the prasad. The women must eat a healthy prepared meal with family only after breaking the fast. Positive Energy: On the puja day, stay away from bad energy and foster a peaceful, joyful mood in your house. Hariyali Teej fasting women should take extra care of the elderly and avoid being rude or harsh when conversing. Don’t worry if your period arrives during Hartalika Teej; you are still allowed to keep the fast but must complete the Puja without touching the idols.

