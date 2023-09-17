Home

Festivals Events

Hartalika Teej 2023: Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes and Images to Share With Your Loved Ones

Hartalika Teej 2023: Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes and Images to Share With Your Loved Ones

Hartalika Teej is a significant cultural and religious festival that celebrates the bond between husbands and wives. To make this day more special, here are some greeting, quotes and images to share with your near and dear ones.

Hartalika Teej is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. This festival is usually commemorated in the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada and is considered one of the most celebrated festivals in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It holds importance for married women as they observe fast for the well-being of their husbands, whereas unmarried women fast to wish for a desired husband. As per Hindu mythology, this fast was first observed by goddess Parvati to get Lord Shiva as her husband.

Trending Now

Women also celebrate this day by wearing new clothes, preferably sarees and applying mehndi on their hands. To make your Hartali Teej more special, here is a collection of best wishes, quotes and images to share with your close ones.

You may like to read

Hartalika Teej 2023: Quotes, Wishes , Messages & Images to Share with Loved Ones

1- Happy Hartalika Teej! Spend the day with family, friends and pray for their well-being.

2-“Listen, O lord of the meeting rivers, things standing shall fall, but the moving ever shall stay.” ― Basava, The Lord of the Meeting Rivers: Devotional Poems of Basavanna

3-On this auspicious occasion of Hartalika Teej, sending you my warm greetings and best wishes for a happy married life!

4-May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower their blessings on you and your wife. Happy Hartalika Teej!

5-May you receive all the pleasure and love on the occasion of Hartalika Teej. Wishing you and your wife each other’s support and kindness.

6-“When Shakti takes over, Shiva steps back” ― Sapan Saxena, The Tenth Riddle

7-“May Goddess Parvati shower you with her choicest blessings and bring prosperity and happiness in your life…. Warm wishes on Hartalika Teej to you and your family.”

8-“May you be blessed with the divine light of God which enlightens you, brings happiness in your life and keeps you healthy and prosperous….. Happy Hartalika Teej.”

9-“May your Hartalika Teej be full of colours and brightness, happiness and smiles, prosperity and success…. Wishing you a very Happy Hartalika Teej.”

10-On the beautiful occasion of Hartalika Teej, I pray that the bond of love between you and your spouse grows with each passing day….. Happy Hartalika Teej to you.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES