Hartalika Teej 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi to Celebrate The Auspicious Hindu Festival

Hartalika Teej festival holds a special importance for Hindu women as they fast and pray for their husband's well-being. Know date, time, rituals and puja vidhi to celebrate the auspicious day.

It is evident that festivals hold significance in Indian culture. Another auspicious festival is at the doorstep pronounced Hartalika Teej. It is an auspicious day for Hindu women, as married women observe fast for the well-being of their husbands whereas unmarried women keep fast to wish for a desired husband.

It is believed that Hartalika Teej came from Hartalika which is a combination of Harat and Aalika, meaning abduction and female friend. According to Hindu scriptures, it is said that a friend of Goddess Parvati took her from a dense forest so that she could not marry Lord Vishnu against her wish. Hartalika Teej is observed every year during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month. On this day, statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with sand and are worshipped for marital bliss.

Hartalika Teej 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Hartalika Teej is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month and one day before Ganesh Chaturthi so this year it will be celebrated on Monday, September 18.

Tritiya Tithi begins on-11:08 AM on Sep 17, 2023

Tritiya Tithi Ends – 12:39 PM on Sep 18, 2023

Hartalika Teej 2023: Rituals And Puja Vidhi

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 18 and the muhurat will start on 06:08 to 08:35 According to Drik Panchang, The morning time is considered good for performing Hartalika Puja. If morning puja is not possible due then Pradosh time is also considered good to perform Shiva-Parvati Puja. Teej Puja should be done after taking an early bath and getting dressed up with fine clothes. Sand-made Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati should be worshipped and the legend of Hartalika should be narrated during the Puja.

Steps to perform Hartalika Puja on Hartika Teej 2023:

Take a bath early morning using Amalak powder

Put clean clothes

Worship Lord Ganesha first then worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Observe the Hartalika fast by taking Sankalp

Perform Shodashopachara puja of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Perform Anga puja for Goddess Parvati

