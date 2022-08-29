Hartalika Teej 2022: The third of the three popular teej, Hartalika Teej is around the corner. This festival is usually celebrated in the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada and are the one of the most celebrated festivals in Bihar, Uttar Prdesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This year Hartalika Teej is on August 30 and women who observe fast on this day are busy in preparations. They fast for their husbands and pray for marital bliss.

While fasting days are not easy, Hartalika Teej is considered one of the most difficult ones as women have to survive without touching food and water. While many preachers advise that pregnant women and lactating mothers should not decide to fast. But some women still choose to do because of their utmost devotion and faith. However, its important to consult your doctor first before deciding to fast.

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding mother than there are some important things that you should keep in mind before fasting:

5 Essential Things Pregnant Women Should Follow While Fasting on Hartalika Teej 2022: