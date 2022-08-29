Hartalika Teej 2022: The third of the three popular teej, Hartalika Teej is around the corner. This festival is usually celebrated in the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada and are the one of the most celebrated festivals in Bihar, Uttar Prdesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This year Hartalika Teej is on August 30 and women who observe fast on this day are busy in preparations. They fast for their husbands and pray for marital bliss.
While fasting days are not easy, Hartalika Teej is considered one of the most difficult ones as women have to survive without touching food and water. While many preachers advise that pregnant women and lactating mothers should not decide to fast. But some women still choose to do because of their utmost devotion and faith. However, its important to consult your doctor first before deciding to fast.
If you are pregnant or breastfeeding mother than there are some important things that you should keep in mind before fasting:
5 Essential Things Pregnant Women Should Follow While Fasting on Hartalika Teej 2022:
- It is essential for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers to eat something every two hours of the fast, so baby gets sufficient nutrition and mothers should also feel strong internally,
- Keep on having fruits, juices, coconut water and milk as they are very healthy and will keep your body hydrated.
- Stay away from fried foods, coffee as they will dehydrate your body and is also not advisable for babies.
- Also, when breaking the fast make sure you just not only consume water, have fruits or something light so that your body feels full and you don’t feel any sort of weakness.
- Avoid sitting on the floor or in one position during Puja. Sit on a stool or chair. In case of any discomfort or uneasiness, then lay down in your room and rest for a while.