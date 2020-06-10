Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi as he is well known, is revered the world over as one of the most inspirational figures. His fight against British Rule in India using non-violent methods, is very well documented and it inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world. Also Read - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020: Here Are 10 Inspirational, Wise And Humourous Quotes on Old Age

Throughout his life, Mahatma Gandhi strove to work for the rights and dignity of all, employing non-violence as a tool to win over people. He had employed non-violent resistance for the first time while he was in South Africa during a campaign for civil rights. He came to be termed Mahatma, meaning 'great soul', for his empathy, humility and words of wisdom that inspire people all over the world even today.

Here are 10 quotes of Mahatma Gandhi that help inspire a healthy and fruitful living:

1. Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

2. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.

3. A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.

4. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

5. Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.

6. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

7. Glory lies in the attempt to reach one’s goal and not in reaching it.

8. Whenever you are confronted with an opponent, conquer him with love.

9. An eye for an eye will only end up making the whole world blind.

10. It’s the action, not the fruit of the action, that’s important. You have to do the right thing. It may not be in your power, may not be in your time, that there’ll be any fruit. But that doesn’t mean you stop doing the right thing. You may never know what results come from your action. But if you do nothing, there will be no result.