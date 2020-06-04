At present, we live in a world that is so full of turmoil and sadness, either brought about by nature or by human beings, that we begin to lose heart. Every new day brings with it news about something bad or sad happening somewhere, and adds to the already growing pile of toxicity that increases our worry. So if you are feeling like you no longer can cope with the situation, take a look at these inspirational teachings of Buddha. Also Read - Mahabharat Mythology: Is Ashwatthama Still Alive Even After so Many Years?

Gautama Buddha was a philosopher, spiritual teacher and religious leader who is revered as the founder of Buddhism. His teachings were based on his insight into suffering and the end of it, and included meditative practices such as jhana and mindfulness.

Here Are 10 of The Teachings of Buddha:

1. The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, worry about the future, or anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly.

2. Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reasoning and your own common sense.

3. Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity.

4. One of the best lessons you can learn from life is to master how to remain calm.

5. Anger will never disappear so long as thoughts of resentment are cherished in the mind. Anger will disappear just as soon as thoughts of resentment are forgotten.

6. The whole secret of existence is to have no fear. Never fear what will become of you, depend on no one. Only the moment you reject all help are you freed.

7. We are shaped by our thoughts, and we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.

8. Every situation in life is temporary. So when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully. And when life is not so good, remember it will not last forever and better days are on the way.

9. A man is not called wise because he talks and talks again, but if he is peaceful, loving and fearless then he is in truth called wise.

10. Even as a solid rock is unshaken by the wind, so are the wise unshaken by praise or blame.