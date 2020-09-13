Hindi Diwas 2020: On September 14 of every year Hindi Diwas is observed nation-wide. This day is celebrated to promote Hindi as our mother tongue of India, and to spread awareness about the language. In 1949, Hindi- an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script was recognized and adopted by our constituent assembly as the official language of the Republic of India. Also Read - Hindi Diwas 2020: Best Quotes, Messages And Wishes to Share With Your Loved Ones

Coincidently, the day Hindi was adopted as India’s official language it was also the 50th birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha, who is known for the illustrations in the original final manuscript of the Indian constitution. The decision was then accepted, and it became a part of the Indian constitution on January 26, 1950.

Did you know Hindi is one of our official languages of the Union government- English being the second? It is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the country. Thanks to the efforts of Beohar Rajendra Simha, along with Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt, and Seth Govind Das, Hindi was accepted and recognized as one of the two official languages.

The day is celebrated across schools, colleges, offices, and organizations across India. Hindi essay writing, poems, letter, and other such competitions are conducted on this day to showcase the importance of the day and raise awareness about our mother tongue. Students and people are encouraged to participate in the literary and cultural programs as well.

Hindi has been used as a literary language since the 12th century. Many Indian leaders during India’s struggle with independence had adopted Hindi as a symbol of national identity.

The President of the country on Hindi Diwas honors people for their excellence and contribution to the language in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. However, this year due to the pandemic many competitions and literature festivals will be celebrated differently. Few of the competitions have moved to online platforms.