Hockessin in the state of Delaware has become the home of a new statue of Hanuman that is said to be the tallest in the US. The statue, which stands 25 feet tall and weighs around 30,000 kg, was installed on Monday.

The statue was handcrafted and chiselled from a single block of black granite in Warangal, which is a small town in south India, and it cost more than $100,000. The artisans or Shilpils, who specialised in carving, numbered over a dozen and they worked full-time for more than a year to complete it.

Devotees in Hockessin welcomed the statue, and an Instagram post was shared with the caption, "Hindu Temple of #delaware Indian American Members Welcome massive Statue of Hindu God #hanuman. Which is 25 – foot, 60,000 pound statue. #hockessin is now home to the Country's tallest status of the Hindu God Hanuman. It is made in #india of Black Granite & shipped to #usa . Now USA 🇺🇸 is also getting the blessings & knowledge of #sanatandharma easily & quickly."

The devotees, who were dressed in bright orange shirts, could be seen lining along the streets and also performing traditional dances as the statue proceeded to its resting place. A ten-day-long Sthapana or installation ritual was organised with around 300 families, temple devotees and resident priests taking part.

The statue had travelled from Hyderabad to New York by ship in January 2020, and then a flatbed truck was used to haul it to Delaware where the state’s largest Hindu temple is located. Upon arrival, a temple priest performed the purification ritual on the statue, and then along with devotees performed a puja for divine intervention of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unveiling was to have thousands of devotees present, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many could not make it.

