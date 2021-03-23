Holashtak has begun. It started on March 21, Sunday and will conclude on March 28. As per Purnimant calendar, Holashtak falls on the ‘Ashtami’ (8th day) of the ‘Shukla Paksha’ (the period of the bright fortnight of moon) and continues till the ‘Purnima’ (full moon day) of the ‘Falgun’ month. Holashtak is associated with Holi. The last day of Holashtak is celebrated as Holika Dahan in major parts of India. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks Will Remain Closed on These Days From March 27 to April 4. Full List Here

The Gregorian calendar says that Holashtak often takes place in the month of February or March. It is an eight-day period, which takes place just before the festival of colours- Holi. This year, it started on March 21 and will end on March 28. Also Read - Tridha Choudhury Goes Bold And Dances in Rain With Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh - Video Will Make Your Jaw Drop!

Holashtak Ashtami Tithi:

The Ashtami Tithi began at 7:10 am on March 21, 2021, and will end at 9:00 am on March 22, 2021. Also Read - Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: First 'Shahi' Snan on Maha Shivratri Today, Over 22 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga

Why Holashtak Period is Considered Inauspicious?

The period of Holashtak period is considered inauspicious and is observed in North Indian states such as Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, among others. As per beliefs, Kamdev distracted Lord Shiva during his penance with his Prem Baan during this phase. After getting angry at the entire incident, Lord Shiva opened his third eye and burnt Kamdev to ashes, according to Jagran. After this incidence, Rati- wife of Kamdev– performed eight days penance to revive her husband. Pleased by her efforts, Shiva brought back Kamdev to life once again. The 8 days penance period is considered inauspicious.

What are the Do’s and Don’ts of Holashtak?

Do’s :

– You can decorate a brand of trees by using colourful pieces of cloth and bury them underground as it is believed that threads absorb negative energies and protect us.

– You must collect a wood stick, which helps in absorbing negative energies, and you should burn these wood stick during Holika Dahan.

– By donating food, clothes and money to someone needy, you can bring yourself luck!

– To remove negative energy, you should clean your house with Gangajal.

– Mediate, it will help you attain wishes and goals.

– If you’ve looking for a groom for your daughter, then you should chant Katyayani mantra it will be favourable.

Don’ts:

– Avoid any auspicious function, including weddings.

– Do not consider moving to a new apartment or office as it is not considered favourable.

– You should name a newborn or perform any important rituals during this period.

– Do not start a new business or work during this period.