Holi 2021: The most vibrant and colourful time of the year is finally here. A festive mood fills the air as people across the country get set for Holi celebrations. Enjoyed with water and gulaal (colour), the festival of colours is also considered the second biggest festival in India. The festival adds dollops of fun in our otherwise mundane routine. For the unversed, Holi is celebrated on Pratipada Tithi (first day of the Chaitra month, Krishna Paksha, as per the Purnimanta calendar) or Phalguna month, Pratipada Tithi, Krishna Paksha (as per the Amavasyant calendar). Holi is being celebrated across North India today (March 28) and tomorrow (March 29). Also Read - Holi-Proof Your Skin, Hair And Nails With These Essential Tips

WORD OF CAUTION: We at india.com advise our readers to avoid large gatherings and follow all COVID-related protocol to avoid getting Coronavirus. India has been seeing a drastic rise in its Coronavirus caseload. At times like these, we must tread with caution and take as many precautions as possible.

Here are a few pictures from various places across India where people are celebrating Holi:

