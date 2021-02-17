Holi 2021: Holi is celebrated across India with much pomp and enthusiasm. It is one of the most prominent and happiest festivals in India. Holi is also known as the festival of colours and it marks the arrival of spring and thanksgiving for a good harvest. This festival signifies the triumph of good over evil and is largely celebrated by the Hindus. The gala festival is celebrated by many religions in different countries by dashing each other with bright colour powder. Also Read - Pawan Singh's Holi Number 'Lahangwa Las Las Karta' Goes Viral Ahead of Festive Season

When is Holi 2021?

This year, India will celebrate Holi on March 29, 2021 (Monday). Whereas, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 28, 2021, i.e. Sunday.

Shubh muhurat to celebrate Holika Dahan

Timings: 18:37 to 20:56. (Duration: 02 hours 20 mins).

As per Drikpanchang.com, Purnima Tithi Begins – 03:27 am on March 28, 2021. Purnima Tithi Ends – 12:17 am on March 29, 2021

As per Hindu scriptures Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, should be done during Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing.

Significance of Holika Dahan:

The festivities begin on the night before the main Holi with Holika Dahan where people gather to perform religious rituals and to also burn the effigy of Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, as a sign of the victory of good over evil. The first day is often referred to as Chhoti Holi and the next morning is celebrated as Rangwali Holi where all gather and play with colours.

Importance of Holi:

On Holi, anyone and everyone is fair game, friend or stranger, rich or poor, man or woman, children and elders, they all take part in the smearing of colours, dancing and singing and eating. People would even visit friends and families and share Holi delicacies, food and drinks. On this day, some would indulge in customary drinks like bhang (made from cannabis), which is intoxicating.

History of Holi:

There are a number of legends associated with Holi with one attributed to Vishnu and another to Krishna. Most places that are associated with Lord Krishna celebrate Holi with great pomp. These regions, known as Braj, include Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana. Celebrations here go on for as long as 16 days. The Lathimar Holi in Barsana is famous for its unique ritual of women hitting men with sticks while they shield themselves.

Wish you a colourful and happy Holi!