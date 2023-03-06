Home

Festivals Events

Holi 2023: 5 Crucial Steps to Prevent Eye Damage From Holi Colours

Holi 2023: 5 Crucial Steps to Prevent Eye Damage From Holi Colours

If Holi colour gets into your eyes, the chemicals may cause recurrent damage. Here are a few ways to protect eyes from it.

Holi 2023: 5 Crucial Steps to Prevent Eye Damage From Holi Colours

Holi 2023: The festival of colours Holi is round the corner. Everyone marks the festival by bringing home a range of colours, decorating the house, preparing traditional Holi sweets and snacks, inviting people over home, so on and so forth. While it is a great time for get-togethers, one should not forget to pay attention to his or her health, skin care and beauty.

Since childhood, we have been listening to this phrase “Bura na mano, holi hai” (Don’t feel offended, it’s holi) while applying colours to someone. However, it can be problematic sometimes, if the colours get into your eyes. On the occasion of Holi, here are some suggestions to keep your eyes safe from colours without ruining the actual fun.

You may like to read

1. Avoid using toxic chemical colours

Most of the Holi colours being sold in the market may contain hazardous chemicals like mercury, asbestos, silica, mica, and lead — which are very toxic to the human skin and eyes. Reaction of these chemicals with the eyes can lead to symptoms like irritation, redness, and allergies. Sometimes, severe chemical injury to the eye can even cause permanent loss of vision. Instead use traditional natural colours made from natural ingredients including turmeric, neem, sandalwood, flowers etc.

2. Apply coconut oil around the eyes

Apply a thick layer of face cream or coconut oil on your face especially around eyes before stepping out to play with colours. This trick is useful to prevent larger particles of colour from entering the eyes. This will also make it easy to get rid of the colours, and also prevent colours from sticking to the most sensitive part of the skin.

3. Avoid rubbing your eyes

Avoid touching your face and eyes when you are drenched in Holi colours. Your hands may be dirty, the colour on your hands may be transmitted to your eyes, and cause infections. In case, the holi colour enters your eyes, do not rub. Sometimes, rubbing eyes with dirty hands can lead to a corneal abrasion, or a scratch on the cornea. It can also cause eye infections and even ulcers.

4. Use eye drops to lubricate the eyes

Once the Holi celebration is over and you have thoroughly cleaned our eyes with cold water, then after you must lubricate your eyes with prescribed eye drops. Practicing these tips and being a little cautious about your eye health during the celebrations can protect you from permanent eye problems.

5. Rinse eyes with water

If Holi colour gets into the eyes, rinse eyes thoroughly with cold clean water to remove color from eyes. Prolonged rinsing of the eyes with water soothes the eyes and removes the color from the eyes. If the problem is severe, consult an ophthalmologist immediately.

(Inputs from: Dr. Sudheer Verma, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.