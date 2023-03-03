Home

Holi 2023 Skin Care Tips: Follow 5 Essential Hacks to Protect Your Face From Colours

Holi 2023 Skin Care Tips: Here are some pre and post-Holi tips that you should follow to keep your skin healthy and glowing.

Holi is approaching and one needs to follow a good skincare routine to avoid skin damage. In the below article, we give some vital tips for avoiding skin problems that occur due to harmful colors. Holi is often exciting, but it can also be a nightmare for some people. A large number of people tend to encounter skin problems such as dry skin, irritation, allergies, infections, redness, and acne due to harmful colors used while playing Holi. Dr. Surabhi Deshpande, Dermatologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital shared an effective skincare routine that you need to follow pre and post Holi.

Ice Cubes: Can do wonders to the skin, Are you aware? using ice cubes can help you to minimize the appearance of pores before playing Holi. You can rub some ice cubes on your face for at least 15 minutes to make sure that the harmful chemical colors don’t penetrate your skin and cause acne breakouts. What are you waiting for? Do it right away and notice the difference yourself. Do not skip the sunscreen: Everyone just loves to play Holi outdoors. Thus, one is constantly exposed to sun, color, and water can take away moisture from your skin. Hence, one can experience dry and tanned skin. Take the help of an expert before choosing an appropriate sunscreen. Though, the sunscreen should be SPF 50. Oil your body without fail: You should not only oil your hair but even the body too. Yes, you have heard it right! Oiling can help the color to easily come out. Also, the color will not penetrate the skin. Moreover, the oil will help to restore the skin’s natural texture and keep allergies and acne at bay. Choose any oil like coconut or almond. Invest in a good lip balm: One often takes care of the face and ignores the lips. Do not do so at all. Are you aware? The most sensitive area of your skin is your lips. So, cover it up with a layer of nourishing natural lip balm before playing Holi. Natural lip balms introduce moisture to your lips and prevent harmful colors from settling in the cracks of your lips. Lip balm will keep the lips soft and supple. Drink enough water: It will be imperative for you to stay hydrated by drinking at least 2 liters of water a day and eliminate toxins from the body to ensure healthy skin free of dryness and breakouts.

