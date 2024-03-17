Holi 2024: 6 Eye-Care Tips to Keep in Mind While Playing With Colours

Home

Holi 2024 will be celebrated on March 25. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare across the nation. During this lively occasion, people smear gulal on each other and even play with water. The festival of colours might be a nasty one if you aren’t careful about certain things. Yes! we have often heard during this time people saying ‘Bura na Mano Holi Hai’ while applying gulal to each other. However, things can be serious if one doesn’t care about his/her eyes’ safety. The pigment in the colours can cause serious infection and long-term damage to eye health. While the festival is a celebration of colours, it is essential to protect your eyes from any potential harm.

HOLI 2024: 6 TIPS TO PROTECT YOUR EYES FROM COLOURS

Wear Protective Eyewear: Buy a good pair of goggles or safety glasses specifically designed for activities involving colours. These will protect your eyes from direct contact with colours, thus preventing any further irritation or injury. Wash Hands Thoroughly: Before touching your eyes, make sure that your hands are clean and free from colour residue. Use mild soap and water to wash your hands thoroughly, especially if you’ve been handling pigments or paints. Use Protective Cream: Apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly or a soft cream around your eyes before engaging in activities involving colours. This protects your eyes and makes it easier to wash away any accidental splashes without irritating. Use Herbal Colours: Ditch chemical-laden colours on Holi. Herbal colours should be used as they contain no chemicals and won’t cause much harm if they get inside the eyes by mistake. Be aware! even some herbal gulal can contain chemicals, so try and play safe with them too. Avoid Contact Lenses: People who are in the habit of wearing contact lenses should ditch them while playing with colours. If the colour gets on the lenses. it can cause severe eye infections. Flush Eyes With Water: If colour particles do come into contact with your eyes, immediately flush them with clean water. Use gentle lukewarm water to rinse your eyes for several minutes, ensuring all the dust particles or colour are washed away.

