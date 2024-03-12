Home

Holi, this year, will be celebrated on Monday, March 25. Know date, rituals, history and significance of this colourful festival.

Holi 2024: When is Holi in India? Date, Puja Timings And All You Need to Know About The Festival of Colours

The Indian festival Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours, is celebrated grandly every year. As per the Hindu calendar, Holi 2024 we be on Monday, March 25, 2024. People across the country celebrate the festival of colours with great enthusiasm each year. This festival is commemorated for two consecutive days, Choti Holi and another day is Dulhendi which is also known as Badi Holi or Rang Wali Holi.

On Choti Holi, people light a Bonfire to celebrate the burning of th demoness, Holika. This ritual is symbolic of the victory of good over evil. On the day of Badi Holi, people play with colours and water. They visit each other’s houses and put colours or Gulaal on their faces and celebrate this occasion with immense happiness.

HOLI 2024: DATE AND TIME

Holi 2024 Date: Monday, March 25, 2024

Holika Dahan 2024 Date: Sunday, March 24, 2024

Holika Dahan 2024 Muhurat: 7:19 PM to 9:38 PM on March 24

Holi 2024 Purnima Tithi Starts: 12:24 AM on March 24

Holi 2024 Purnima Tithi Ends: 02:59 AM on March 25

HOLIKA DAHAN 2024: PUJA VIDHI

Holika Dahan is celebrated by wrapping a pyre of wood with a white thread thrice or seven times around. Then, the pyre is worshipped by dashing holy water, Kumkum and flowers onto it. Once the puja is complete the pyre is lit.

HOLI 2024: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

As per beliefs, the name Holi came from Holika, the demoness sister of evil King Hiranyakashyap. One of its prominent legends recounts the story of Prahlada, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, and his miraculous escape from the demon king Hiranyakashipu’s sinister plot with the help of Holika. This story symbolises the victory of good over evil, a theme central to the festival.

Holi marks the arrival of spring, symbolising the triumph of colours over winter’s dullness.

Beyond the seasonal aspect, Holi promotes cultural unity, bringing people together irrespective of religious or social differences. Also, on this day, special sweets, including gujiya, and thandai are prepared to enjoy the joyous ocassion.

Happy Holi, everyone!

