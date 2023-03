Home

Holika Dahan 2023: Shubh Muhurat To Last For 2 Hours. Check City-Wise Date And Timing

Holika Dahan 2023: Also known as Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan is celebrated a day before the main Holi festival. Holika Dahan signifies the triumph of virtue over malevolence.

Holika Dahan 2023: The auspicious time for Holika Dahan is going to be from 6:24 PM to 8:51 PM on March 7.

Holika Dahan 2023 Shubh Muhurat: A famous Hindu festival, Holika Dahan is celebrated every year on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated across India on March 7 according to Holika Dahan 2023 date and time. The auspicious time for Holika Dahan is going to be from 6:24 PM to 8:51 PM on March 7.

As per Hindu mythology, the festival commemorates the story of Prahlada, a young devotee of Lord Vishnu, and his evil father, Hiranyakashipu.

The ‘Shubh Muhurat’ for Holika Dahan will last for 2 hours and 27 minutes and anyone performing the ritual should make sure that they perform the pooja and other rituals during this time.

It should be noted that Holi 2023 will be celebrated on March 8 and Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7. However, Maharashtra is doing it differently and will celebrate Holi on March 7 and Holika Dahan on March 6.

Holika Dahan 2023: Check City Wise Shubh Muhurat Timing

Delhi 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Mumbai 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Kolkata 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Bengaluru 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Chennai 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Ahmedabad 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Thiruvananthapuram 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Hyderabad 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Lucknow 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Vrindavan 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Mathura 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Jaipur 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Surat 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Gurgaon04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Faridabad 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Jhansi 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Pune 04:17 pm on March 06, 2023 to 06:09 pm March 07, 2023

Toronto 05:47 am on March 06, 2023 to 07:39 am on March 07, 2023

California 02:47 am on March 06, 2023 to 04:39 am on March 7, 2023

Los Angeles 02:47 am on March 06, 2023 to 04:39 am on March 7, 2023

Texas 04:47 am on March 06, 2023 to 06:39 am on March 07, 2023

London 10:47 am on March 06, 2023 to 12:39 pm on March 7, 2023

Florida 05:47 am on March 06, 2023 to 07:39 am on March 7, 2023

Sydney 09:47 pm on March 06, 2023 to 11:39 pm on March 7, 2023

