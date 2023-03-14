Horn Ok Please Is Back! Much Awaited Food Fest Is Coming With Summer Edition This March | All Deets Inside
Attention Delhiites! Fun food festival, Horn Ok Please IS back in town. A haven for foodies and a good option to spend your weekend this March.
Horn Ok Please: All foodies hail! The happiest food festival is here with its first edition of 2023. The capital is abuzz with fun weekend plan to HOP on Horn Ok Pleas (HOP) 10th edition. This spring edition will be filled with a unique array of food stalls, beverages, and all chic and boho stuff. Also. there is a small twist in the tale as this edition will feature a tropical theme that will exude some vacation vibes. The fiesta will be all about winter with sunny days, tropical beverages and some funky photo ops to create memories.
The three-day event will feature over hundreds of food brands from Delhi NCR’s exciting restaurants offering the largest variety of dishes seen across a festival.
HORN OK PLEASE 2023: WHAT TO EXPECT?
This weekend will be a carnival with rich food, unique beverages with a stage to groove to.
One can enjoy the tunes homegrown indie bands and artists, find treasures from charming pop-ups at the Quirk Bazaar flea market, and partake in exciting activities like face painting, hair braiding, tarot reading, fun quick games and so much more.
Quirky Food Options
Have you ever eaten a burger with coloured buns? Have you had black coloured ice cream? Well, if you wish to get the answers to what potentially it could taste like, head on to the food fest. A food fest is bound to cater to a variety of cuisines and beverages.
Also find stunning tropical-themed photo-ops dotted across the venue to click those aesthetic selfies with family & friends.
DATES, TIME, TICKETS
Date: March 31, April 1, April 2
Venue: Gate No. 2 of JLN Stadium
Time: 12 PM to 10 PM
Tickets: Rs 249 Onwards
THINGS TO REMEMBER
- Children under Age 8 and below can enter free of charge.
- Please carry a valid ID proof along with you.
- No refunds on purchased ticket are possible, even in case of any rescheduling.
Check out their social handles for updates and visual sneak-peeks!
Book your tickets for a fun and food filled weekend !
