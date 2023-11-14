Home

Festivals Events

How is Bhai Dooj Different From Raksha Bandhan? Rituals to Puja Vidhi – All You Need to Know

How is Bhai Dooj Different From Raksha Bandhan? Rituals to Puja Vidhi – All You Need to Know

The festival of Bhai Dooj, or Bhai Tika, is observed on November 14–15, 2023. Sisters exchange presents and put 'tika' to their foreheads in order to obtain blessings for their brothers.

How is Bhai Dooj Different From Raksha Bandhan? Rituals to Puja Vidhi - All You Need to Know

Bhai Dooj 2023: An important event known as Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej is celebrated to honour the love relationship between brothers and sisters. In various parts of India, Bhai Dooj is referred to by a number of names, including Bhaiya Dooj, Phota, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya. This event takes place in the month of Kartik on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha. The culmination of the five-day Diwali celebration is Bhai Dooj. Bhai Dooj will be observed this year on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Trending Now

Bhai Dooj vs Raksha Bandhan

While the tika and aarti are significant on Bhai Dooj, the brother’s hand is connected to a holy thread on Raksha Bandhan. The promise a brother makes to protect and keep his sister safe from harm is symbolized by the Rakhi. By applying a tika to her brother’s forehead on Bhai Dooj, the sister swears to protect him from danger at all costs.

You may like to read

Wearing tilak is traditional at both the Rakhi and Bhai Dooj celebrations, but it has special significance in the Bhai Dooj event. This year, the hours of 10:40 AM to 12 PM are the proper times to apply tilak on your brother’s forehead.

“Bhai,” which means brother, and “Dooj,” which refers to the second day following the new moon, are the two components that together makeup Bhai Dooj. Raksha Bandhan celebrations are not limited to sibling conflicts, either. It can be carried out amongst sisters, only with brothers, or with friends. However, Bhai Dooj is designated for the sister-brother duo alone.

Bhai Dooj 2023 Puja Vidhi

All around the nation, people celebrate Bhai Dooj in a customary way. On this occasion, sisters use rice flour to make a seat for their brothers. The brothers are given ‘tika’ or ’tilak,’ which is a paste consisting of vermillion, yoghurt, and rice, to apply on their foreheads after they have taken their seats. Holding a colourful thali filled with candies, roli, and coconut, sisters perform an aarti.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.