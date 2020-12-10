Every year on December 10, Human Rights Day is celebrated worldwide. It was on this day in the year 1948, when United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)- a document that outlines the fundamental rights of all human beings that must be protected universally. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about people’s social, cultural, and physical rights and to ensure the welfare of everyone. The United Nations on this day encourages nations to create equal opportunities for everyone and address the issues of inequality, exclusion, and discrimination. Also Read - 2021 Will be Worse Than 2020, Warns Nobel UN Agency

Human Rights Day 2020 Theme: Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights Also Read - Children’s Day 2020: Know Why Do We Celebrate Children’s Day, History and Significance Of This Day

This year, the theme of the Human Rights Day focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to build back better by ensuring Human Rights are central to recovery efforts, as per United Nations. Stand Up for Human rights aims to engage the general public, stakeholders, and support people for transformative action, and showcase practical and inspirational examples. Also Read - Pakistan Re-elected to UN Human Rights Council; China Sees Sharp Drop in Standing

UN says that Human Rights should be at the centre of the post-COVID-19 world

The pandemic had major upheaval on everyone, the crises have fueled poverty, inequalities, and discrimination. The world rights body says in order to build back a world that is better, resilient, and sustainable, we must take measures to close these gaps.

End discrimination of any kind: UN says that COVID-19 has fueled discrimination and racism and equality and non-discrimination will be a key to build back better.

Address Inequalities – UN says that important and accurate steps must be taken by the countries to protect economic and cultural rights.

Encourage participation and solidarity – UN says that it is important solidarity remains an essential part among people, government agencies, non-profit groups, and individuals.

Promote sustainable development – In order to recover in the post COVID world, it is important to leave no one behind.