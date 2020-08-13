India is set to celebrate its 74th year of Independence on August 15, 2020, but unlike previous years, this time the festivities are going to be low-key due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Independence Day marks the day when India became free from British rule, and it is also a reminder to the citizens of the many freedom fighters who fought to liberate the country. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: UP Put on High Alert, Border With Nepal Sealed; Cops to be Deployed in Public Areas

India has come a long way since gaining its independence and has made much headway in various fields, including education and space. Here we take a brief look at the history and significance of the day and what led to the country gaining its independence from the British.

History of Independence Day:

The British with the English East India Company had arrived in India in 1619 and had set up trading posts in the west coast port of Surat, Gujarat. It established itself in India and gained power after its victory in the 1757 Battle of Plassey and the 1764 Battle of Buxar, and by 1773, it had become the de facto ruler of large areas of the lower Gangetic plain. From then on it began to expand to other parts of the country, fighting wars and annexing states. Also Read - Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Independence Day Event in Delhi | Details Here

Many Indians began to increasingly dislike British rule, especially when in 1835 the English tried to impose Western standards of education and culture on them. Rebellions against the British was said to have begun in the late 1750s and early 1760s, and Puli Thevar is said to have been the first Indian ruler to fight against them. The most notable of the early rebellions was the Indian rebellion of 1857, and after that there came many others that led to the British finally granting India its independence.

The provisions of the Indian Independence Act 1947, which transferred legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly, came into effect on August 15, 1947. The day also coincides with the partition of British-ruled India into two countries, India and Pakistan.

Significance of Independence Day:

The day stands as a reminder of the sacrifices that many freedom fighters made to gain independence from British rule so future generations can live freely. It is a national holiday, and the day is usually observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events.

In commemoration of the day, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 1947. It is a tradition that has since then been followed by the incumbent Prime Minister, accompanied with an address to the nation.