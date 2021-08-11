Independence Day 2021: India’s Independence is a subject of hefty conversations and speculations. 15th August of 1947 marks the end of British rule, declaring India free and independent. The 15th of August also marks the anniversary of partition for Pakistan and India, which took place on August 14-15 in 1947. Let’s not forget our roots and our history which led to this important day.Also Read - Haryana Govt Sets Strict COVID Protocol For I-Day Celebrations; Limits Gathering To 1000

History & Significance:

India had a long battle and we are here, celebrating the independence only due to the sacrifices and headstrong commitment to Azad(free) India. It all started with the Battle of Plassey in 1757 where the British got control over India and the East India Company began ruling in India. Often referred to as British Raj. The rule and slavery persisted for about 100 years. Their first attempt to free themselves in 1957 yielded no result as they faced a deadly defeat. Yet, Indians did not lose their heart and continued to strive and fight for their freedom.

The struggle, the hardship and the non-violence campaigns have been remembered by everyone in the world. People and nations were inspired by India's take on their march to independence. We have iconic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Bhagat Singh and a lot more. We also have people who believed that 'a pen is mightier than a sword' and wrote to freedom like Sarojini Naidu, B.R. Ambedkar, Rabindranath Tagore, Jyotibai Phule and a lot more.

It was an equal contribution of everyone, people who participated in wars, people who wrote about the discrimination and the injustice, people who participated in all manner, no matter how huge or significant their contribution was. It was a collective effort of everyone that we, today, are celebrating independence!

Significance of the Tri-colour:

The Prime Minister hoists the flag every year in the historic old Red Fort monument, which has always been the tradition. The tri-colour flag flies highest in the sky, letting the nation and people know that now that we are living is Swatantra Bharath (Independent India). The colours signify and have a deeper meaning.

Kesari (Saffron) – this indicates the strength and courage of the country. This also reflects secularism and integrity.

White – this indicates peace and truth. No matter what, people need to stick together and provide a peaceful life to everyone in the nation.

Dharma Chakra – the blue chakra or the wheel of law is made in Sarnath Lion Capital by Ashoka, the Mauryan Emperor in the 3rd century BC. The chakra also represents that life is in the movement and stagnation is death. It has 24 stokes.

Green – this indicates growth, fertility and the holiness of the land.

Which Year of Independence will we be celebrating? 74th or 75th?

PM Narendra Modi has launched ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ on 12 March 2021 in Gujarat to celebrate 75 years of independence of India. Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events that began a long time back on 12 March, to mark the 75-week countdown to the nation’s 75th Independence Day. The Mahotsav will conclude only on 15th August 2023.

However, the confusion remains unanswered. Several official websites have quoted 2021 as the 75th Independence Day whereas the Government of India is seen planning on celebrating 75th independence day in 2022. According to the official website of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture, Government of India said that the celebrations of 75th Independence Day will be on 15th August 2022. Yet the official handles of Independence Day have 15th August 2020 as their 75th Independence Day.

If we go by simple mathematic calculation, India attained her freedom in 1947 and if take this as the base year:

2021-1947= 74

So in this sense, we will be celebrating 74th Independence Day. However, if we begin to consider 15th August 1947 as the first day of Independence, then we will celebrate this year as the 75th Independence Day. According to Know India: National Portal of India, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day in 2021.