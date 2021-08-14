New Delhi: Ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations in the country, let’s revisit the history and the evolution story of Indian tricolour or tiranga. The colours of our national flag have a great significance and a profound meaning.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: One World Trade Center Among Iconic US Buildings to be Lit in Tricolour on 15th August

Independence Day 2021: History, Significance And Some Interesting Tidbits of Indian Tricolour

Did you know the national flag was adopted in its present form during the meeting of Constituent Assembly held on the 22 July 1947, twenty-three days before India’s Independence on August 15, 1947? Interestingly, the flag is made from khadi which is domestically spun Indian cotton as a symbol of nationalism and freedom. Also Read - Unbelievable But True! Indian Currency Was Used in Pakistan For One Year After Independence

History

On July 22, 1947, when members of the Constituent Assembly of India met in the Constitution Hall in Delhi, it was proposed that “the National Flag of India shall be horizontal tricolour of deep saffron (kesari), white and dark green in equal proportion.” Moreover, the white band was to have a wheel in navy blue (the charkha being replaced by the chakra), which appears on the abacus of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Hockey's Dominance at Olympics to 1983 Cricket World Cup Win to Neeraj Chopra's Athletics Gold - India's Greatest Sporting Moments Post-Independence

Mahatma Gandhi once stressed that, “A flag is a necessity for all nations. Millions have died for it. It is no doubt a kind of idolatry which would be a sin to destroy. For, a flag represents an ideal.” The iconic freedom fighter added, “It will be necessary for us Indians Muslims, Christians Jews, Parsis, and all others to whom India is their home-to recognize a common flag to live and to die for.”

Clearly, the colours of our national flag – saffron as the top band, white in the middle, green at the bottom – bear no communal significance.

Check Out Its Significance Here:

Kesari (Saffron)

This colour, which is at the top, represents strength and courage of the country.

White

The white colour of our flag indicates honesty, purity, peace of the nation.

Ashoka Chakra

The Ashoka Chakra is rendered in navy blue on a white background replacing the symbol of the charkha of the pre-independence version of the flag. The chakra signifies that there is life in movement and death in stagnation. It has 24 equally spaced stokes.

Green

The green colour at the bottom indicates prosperity, growth and fertility of the land.

The national flag evolved throughout the history of the country and reflects its political developments.

The Evolution & Interesting Tidbits of Indian Tricolour

Well, historically, the Indian flag was reportedly initially designed by Sister Nivedita, an Irish disciple of Swami Vivekananda, between 1904-1906. It is arguably the first national flag of India, which is said to have been hoisted on August 7, 1906, in Kolkata at the Parsee Bagan Square (Green Park). The flag had three horizontal stripes of red, yellow and green, with Vande Mataram written in the middle.

Berlin Committee Flag

Later on, the second Indian flag was hoisted in Paris by Bhikhaji Cama and a group of exiled revolutionaries in the year 1907. This was, in fact, the first Indian flag to be hoisted in a foreign land and was very similar to the first flag except that the top strip had only one lotus but seven stars denoting the Saptarishi. It was exhibited at a socialist conference in Berlin.

The Third Flag

In 1917, historically speaking, Annie Besant and Lokmanya Tilak hoisted the third flag during the Home rule movement. It had five red and four green horizontal strips arranged alternately, with seven stars in the saptarishi configuration super-imposed on them. In the left-hand top corner was the Union Jack. Moreover, there was also a white crescent and star in one corner.

Flag Adopted in 1921

Did you know, according to the reports, during the session of the All India Congress Committee, which met at Bezwada, now Vijayawada, in 1921 a man from Andhra Pradesh made a flag and took it to Mahatma Gandhi? Well, it was made up of red and green, which represented the two major communities of Hindus and Muslims. Mahatma Gandhi suggested the addition of a white strip to represent the remaining communities of India and the spinning wheel to symbolise the progress of the nation.

Flag Adopted in 1931

Meanwhile several changes continued to be made till a decade later, when in 1931, a resolution was passed adopting a tricolour flag as our national flag. This flag was tricolour – with saffron, white and green with Mahatma Gandhi’s spinning wheel at the centre. The flag was to have no religious interpretation. Hence, it was, however, clearly stated that it bore no communal significance and was to be interpreted thus.

The Present Indian Flag

As we mentioned above, the Constituent Assembly adopted the present national flag as Free India National Flag on July 22, 1947. After India got its Independence, the colours of the flag and their significance remained unchanged. However, only the Dharma Charkha of Emperor Asoka was adopted in place of the spinning wheel as the emblem on the flag.

For those of you who don’t know, the Flag Foundation of India website, which is a non-profit organisation formed by industrialist and Congress politician Naveen Jindal, states that, “the design of the National-flag for Independent India submitted by Mrs. Suriaya Badr-ud-Din Tyabi was finally approved and accepted by the Flag Committee on 17th July 1947. She was an artist of repute and her husband B.H.F.Tyabji (ICS) was then a Deputy Secretary in the Secretariat of the Constituent Assembly.”

