Independence Day 2022 : 15 August marks the Independence Day in India. The day to rejoice the independence of India. This year India will be celebrating its 75th Independence day, that means 75 glorious years of its freedom from British rule. The day commemorates the sacrifices of our courageous freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for our nation. Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag of Independent India above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi for the first time and said, “At the stroke of midnight, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom”.Also Read - Ahead Of Independence Day 2022, Salman Khan Waves Tricolor, Bonds With Indian Navy Sailors Onboard INS Visakhapatnam- See Viral Pics

This day is considered as a national holiday by the government of India. People usually celebrate it by flying kites. This is one of the most popular activites by delhites, since a long time and tradition continues. Most of us have experienced the joy of watching vibrant and colourful kites in the sky. While the kite has a simple structure, its history in the Indian subcontinent is rather knotted. Also Read - Delhi On Alert After 2,000 Live Cartridges Recovered From Anand Vihar Ahead of Independence Day

The History Behind Kite Flying – Why people fly kites on 15 August?

Back Simon” was the protest slogan against the Simon commission in 1927. Patriotic Indians used kites as a form of protest at the time. Kites were flown in the sky with the slogan “Go Back Simon” written on them. Since then kites have become an expression of freedom, happiness and patriotism as well as form of protest. People thronging their rooftops and a sky full of vibrant kites is a common sight on each independence day celebration. Also Read - Independence Day: No Large Gatherings, Centre Issues Guidelines Amid COVID Cases Spike

Tradition Continues

It’s that time of year when kite sellers make a lot of money selling kites. Kites are available in a variety of styles and price ranges nowadays. Though the tricolored kite remains the most popular, there are kites with various cartoon and super hero characters for children, as well as kites in a variety of prints and colours for the younger generation.

It is unknown whether kite flying on Independence Day by today’s youth has anything to do with patriotism, but the tradition continues. In present times, Kite flying competitions are held in some areas. Now days, Terrace parties are held in some areas, with kite flying as the main attraction and Bollywood music playing in the background. It is popular in Chandni Chowk, Daryaganj, Hudson Lines, Kingsway Camp, Kamla Nagar, Tilak Nagar, and other areas in Delhi.

Spirit of Freedom, liberty, Patriotism

It is now time for everyone to celebrate this momentous occasion. Both the young and old to participate in this traditional activity of kite flying. Allow the next generation to experience the spirit of liberty. Allow them to leave their boring indoor videos and computer games behind and enjoy a fun-filled Independence Day. The elderly can relish their childhood by yelling loudly “aai bo”.

Wishing Everyone A Very Happy 75th Independence Day! Jai Hind!