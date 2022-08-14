Independence Day 2022: India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15, 2022. Ahead of this year’s Independence Day, the Government of India launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ campaign for celebrations across the Union Territory from August 11 till August 17, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour and deliver his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort on Monday.Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Special: From Capital Kitchen to Hotel Crowne Plaza; Delhi Eateries Are Offering Hefty Discounts

Who Will Host the National Flag And Where?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time. The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration. Starting at 7:30 AM, the national flag will be hoisted at the Red Fort which will be followed by the Prime Minister's Modi speech.

Where to Watch Prime Minister’s Speech, Flag Hoisting Live on August 15?

Doordarshan, an Indian public service broadcaster will telecast Prime Minister’s speech live. Apart from that, the prime minister’s address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel as well as on its Twitter handle @PIB_India. It will also be live-streamed on the PMO Twitter handle.

Prime Minister’s likely to announce key health projects on the Eve of Independence Day 2022