Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today on August 15, 2022. Ahead of this year's Independence Day, the Government of India launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign for celebrations across the Union Territory from August 11 till August 17, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour and deliver his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort on Monday.

Who Will Host the National Flag And Where?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time. The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration. Starting at 7:30 AM, the national flag will be hoisted at the Red Fort which will be followed by the Prime Minister's Modi speech.

Where to Watch Prime Minister’s Speech, Flag Hoisting LIVE on August 15?

Doordarshan, an Indian public service broadcaster will telecast Prime Minister’s speech live. Apart from that, the prime minister’s address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel as well as on its Twitter handle @PIB_India. It will also be live-streamed on the PMO Twitter handle.

Prime Minister’s likely to announce key health projects on the Eve of Independence Day 2022

As per the sources, PM Modi’s speech from the Red Fort is likely to mention the expansion of the National Health Mission under a new name, “PM Samagra Swasthya Mission”. This Independence Day is likely to witness key announcements including “Heal in India” and “Heal by India” projects in the health sector by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the “Heal in India” campaign, the medical infrastructure at 37 institutions in 12 states will be strengthened with a view to establish the nation as a major destination for wellness and medical travel.

President’s speech on the eve of Independence Day 2022

Appreciating India’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Droupadi Murmu, in her maiden address to the nation, said that India’s achievements in combating the pandemic have been better than those of many developed countries.

“The world has seen a new India rising in recent years, more so after the outbreak of COVID-19. Our response to the pandemic has been appreciated everywhere. We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself. Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage. In combating the pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries. For this feat, we are grateful to our scientists, doctors, nurses, paramedics and the staff associated with vaccination,” said President Murmu in her address to the nation.