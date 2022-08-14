New Delhi: To celebrate Independence Day 2022, restaurants in Delhi are pouring special brunches, heavy discounts, and offering mouth-watering menus including extravagant buffet boasting of mind-boggling 75 choicest regional delicacies from across the country. The restaurants — big and small — in the capital have upped their gastronomy game to ring on Independence Day.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Check Inspiring Quotes on Education By Our Freedom Fighters

Many five-star restaurants are celebrating the diversity of India’s regional culture and flavours by laying out specially curated menus. Popular cafes and restaurants are big on discounts on this historical day — with some even offering a flat 50 per cent to defence personnel. Here is a list of restaurants that are providing discounts.

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Names of Restaurants and Their Celebratory Prices

Capital Kitchen at Taj Palace and Roseate House: The all-day open-air dining restaurant in Delhi is offering a vast array of delectable Indian culinary delights at a celebratory price of Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,500 per person, respectively.

Buffet at Roseate House: The buffet at Roseate House will feature delicacies from all over the country. Few of the signature dishes from the menu includes ‘Tamatar wangun’, ‘Amritsari aloo wadiyan’ from the North; ‘Mutton kolhapuri’, ‘Gatta curry’, ‘Amrood ki subzi’ from the west; ‘Aloo posto’, ‘Machherjhol’ from the east; and ‘Chicken chettinad’, ‘Narang choru’, ‘Payasam’ from the south.

Hotel Crowne Plaza in Okhla: The restaurant has gone all out with their innovative cyclic menu boasting of “75 regional delicacies” at their ongoing ‘Harmonies Of India’ food festival to celebrate Independence Day.

Signature Dishes of Hotel Crowne Plaza in Okhla: Some of the signature dishes from their menu include — ‘Hyderabadi Lukhmi’, ‘Kerala Fish Curry’, ‘Maharastrian Aamti Dal’, ‘Manipuri Sana Thongba’, ‘Kerala style Avial’, ‘Meghalayan Jadoh’, ‘Tamil Nadu style Urulai Kothamalli Curry’, ‘Silbatte Ke Shami Kebab’, ‘Awadhi Biryani’, ‘Kashmiri Gushtaba’, ‘Assamese Bhendir Sorsori’, ‘Champaran Meat Kebab’, and ‘Gujarati Mohanthal’. While talking to news agency PTI, Pradipt Sinha, director, food and beverages, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla said, “This Independence Day, our team of 40 plus chefs who have grown up in different parts of the country shall represent the local flavours and heirloom recipes of their region at Edesia.” The discounts are pouring in too.

Independence Day 2022 Special: 50 Per cent discount to Armed Forces Personnel

Tamasha, CP : Tamasha, a well-known restaurant in Connaught Place, is offering a mammoth “50 per cent discount” to armed forces personnel on food and beverages on Sunday.

: Tamasha, a well-known restaurant in Connaught Place, is offering a mammoth “50 per cent discount” to armed forces personnel on food and beverages on Sunday. Park Hotel: Along with dishing tricolor-themed desserts , the restaurant is giving a “10 per cent discount” to its patrons on its Independence Day specials.

Along with dishing , the restaurant is giving a “10 per cent discount” to its patrons on its Independence Day specials. Sana-di-ge: The fine dining coastal cuisine restaurant, which besides offering a “20 per cent discount” for defence personnel, is giving its chef special dessert complimentary to all those dining at the restaurant on Sunday. “There will also be an exclusive mocktail menu, specially created to celebrate the festival of pride and happiness. This menu will only be available for a limited time,” they informed.

The fine dining coastal cuisine restaurant, which besides offering a “20 per cent discount” for defence personnel, is giving its chef special dessert complimentary to all those dining at the restaurant on Sunday. “There will also be an exclusive mocktail menu, specially created to celebrate the festival of pride and happiness. This menu will only be available for a limited time,” they informed. Few like K Hospitality — which owns restaurants and cafes like Copper Chimney, Bombay Brasserie, The Irish House, Cafeccino, Joshh, and Curry Kitchen, among others are taking this Independence Day as an opportunity to distribute food to the needy people. Karan Kapur, executive director, K Hospitality Corp told news agency PTI, “Our 6,000 employees across the country are collecting over 75 lakh biscuits to donate, and we are donating over 50,000 kgs of rice, wheat and dal for providing to the needy in coordination with the Robin Hood Army.”

(With Inputs From PTI)