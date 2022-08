Independence Day 2022 Quiz: India is celebrating 75 years of Independence today, August 15, 2022. On this occasion, India.com brings you an Independence Day quiz for all our readers and aspiring students. Let’s celebrate India’s Independence Day by knowing it better. Can you answer these Independence Day quiz questions?Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Check Inspiring Quotes on Education By Our Freedom Fighters

1. Who gave the slogan Inquilab Zindabad? Bhagat Singh Subash Chandra Bose Mahatma Gandhi Jawaharlal Nehru 2. Quit India Movement: Who gave the slogan ‘Do or Die’ Dayanand Saraswati Mahatma Gandhi Ram Prasad Bismil Jawaharlal Nehru 3. Jai jawan Jai Kisan – was coined by whom? Subash Chandra Bose Mahatma Gandhi Lal Bahadur Shastri Bal Gangadhar Tilak 4. Who coined the slogan ‘Sarfroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hmare Dil Me Hai’? Ramprasad Bismil Subash Chandra Bose BR Ambedkar Mahatma Gandhi 5. Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga Bal Gangadhar Tilak Subash Chandra Bose Bhagat Singh Sarojini Naidu Dr.Ragendra Prasad 6. Vande Mataram Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Sardar Vallabai Patel Rabindranath Tagore Mahatma Gandhi 7. Simon Commission Go back Jawaharlal Nehru Bal Gangadhar Tilak Subhash Chandra Bose Lala Lajpat Rai 8. Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, main Tumhe Ajadi Doonga”. (Give me blood and I will give you freedom) Subhash Chandra Bose Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Bhagat Singh Ram Prasad Bismil 9. Satyameva Jayate” (Truth alone will win) Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Bipin Chandra Pal Jawaharlal Nehru Rabindranath Tagore 10. Araam haraam hai Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jawaharlal Nehru Mahatma Gandhi Sarojini Naidu 11. Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara -Who wrote the song? Jawaharlal Nehru Mahatma Gandhi Muhammad Iqbal Sarojini Naidu 12. Dilli Chalo was Coined by Whom? Mahatma Gandhi Subhash Chandra Bose Muhammad Iqbal Sarojini Naidu 13. Who Wrote Jan Gan Man Adhinayak Jai Hai Subhash Chandra Bose Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Rabindranath Tagore Muhammad Iqbal Check Answers Below Answers: 1. Bhagat Singh. (Fun Fact: It was used for the first time in a slogan Inquilab Zindabad (Long Live Revolution) by Maulana Hasrat Mohani in 1921 and soon became a rallying cry of our freedom struggle.) Answer 2. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot British imperialism. In 1942, in a fiery speech in Mumbai, Mahatma Gandhi gave a ‘do or die’ call to the people of India in a final push to make the British quit. Answer 3: Jai Jawan Jai Kisan was a slogan of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India. Answer 4. Ramprasad Bismil Answer 5. Bal Gangadhar Tilak coined Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga Answer 6. Vande Mataram is a poem written in highly Sanskritized Bengali by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s. Answer 7. Lala Lajpat Rai. When the Commission landed in February 1928, there were mass protests, hartals and black flag demonstrations throughout the country. People were chanting the slogan, ‘Simon Go Back. ‘ The police resorted to lathi charges to suppress the movement. Lala Lajpat Rai died on November 17, 1928, after suffering grievous injuries during a lathi-charge carried out by the police. Answer 8. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose gave the quote ‘you give me blood I will give you freedom’. He is one of the greatest freedom fighters. Answer 9. Madan Mohan Malaviya was the freedom fighter credited with popularizing the slogan Satyameva Jayate (the truth alone shall triumph) Answer 10. Jawaharlal Nehru, a central figure in Indian politics, and the first Prime Minister of India coind the slogan Araam haraam hai Answer 11. “Sare Jahan se Accha” formally known as “Tarānah-e-Hindi”, is an Urdu language patriotic song for children written by poet Muhammad Iqbal in the ghazal style of Urdu poetry. Answer 12. Subhash Chandra Bose Answer 13. India’s national anthem “Jana Gana Mana Adhinayaka” was composed by Rabindranath Tagore on 11 December 1911. It was first sung later in the month on 28th December at the Calcutta session of Congress.