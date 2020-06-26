As human beings we all have weaknesses that can at times bring us to our knees and turn our world upside down. What follows that is recovery, and it is never an easy path to take, as there will be many hurdles in the way. But taking the first step shows that you have the courage and will to turn your life around for good. It is a journey that you will have to make and you have to keep yourself motivated to see it through. One of the things you can pick up along the way are inspirational quotes that will keep you positive. Also Read - International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2020: History And Significance of The Day

If you have positive thoughts on your mind, you will not only feel better but you will be able to tackle any depressive or negative thoughts easily. So on June 26, which is marked as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020, we bring you these quotes that hopefully will help you on that journey. Also Read - International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020: 10 Reasons Not to do Drugs

Some of the quotes talk about recovery while others will inspire you not to give up no matter how hard and difficult the road ahead looks. Also Read - International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020: History, Significance of The Day

1. One of the hardest things was learning that I was worth recovery. (Demi Lovato)

2. Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will. (Mahatma Gandhi)

3. Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient. (Steve Maraboli)

4. The world breaks everyone and afterward many are strong at the broken places. (Ernest Hemingway)

5. Courage isn’t having the strength to go on – it is going on when you don’t have strength. (Napoléon Bonaparte)

6. Anyone can give up; it is the easiest thing in the world to do. But to hold it together when everyone would expect you to fall apart, now that is true strength. (Chris Bradford)

7. Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear – not absence of fear. (Mark Twain)

8. Your best days are ahead of you. The movie starts when the guy gets sober and puts his life back together; it doesn’t end there. (Bucky Sinister)

9. Listen to God with a broken heart. He is not only the doctor who mends it but also the father who wipes away the tears. (Criss Jami)

10. Believe you can and you’re halfway there. (Theodore Roosevelt)

11. The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be. (Ralph Waldo Emerson)

12. In the end, some of your greatest pains become your greatest strengths. (Drew Barrymore)