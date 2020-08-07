One of the oldest alcoholic drinks in the world and a favourite among many even today, the beer is a drink that is here to stay. Come summer time and the thought of a cold, frothy beer after work comes to mind, and sees many heading to the pub or liquor store to get some. Since it is such a sought after beverage, it is celebrated yearly on the first Friday of August as International Beer Day. This year the day falls on August 7, and for those looking for some fun, it is a perfect start to the weekend. Also Read - Cheers! 103-Year-Old Woman Downs Chilled Beer to Celebrate Recovery From COVID-19

Almost every culture has had an encounter with beer, and the oldest evidence that it has been around for some time dates back to ancient Babylonia and Mesopotamia. Archaeological discoveries have shown that recipes for making beer were written on clay tablets, and that the making of beer could date back to 10,000 BC, when cereal was first farmed.

It is said that workers in the city of Uruk (modern day Iraq) were paid by their employers with beer, approximately 5000 years ago, and workers building the Great Pyramids in Giza, Egypt were given a daily ration of four to five litres of beer. Though much has changed from that time, the love for beer has not.

How International Beer Day Came to be Marked:

Celebrated on the first Friday of every August, International Beer Day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by Jesse Avshalomov. The day was at first marked on August 5 from 2007 to 2012, but after the founder took a public poll, the day was changed to the one it is held on now.

The day has gained so much popularity that it is marked worldwide, with 80 countries and 6 continents taking part. Jesse had back then given the reasons for founding International Beer Day as being (1) To gather with friends and enjoy the taste of beer, (2) To celebrate those responsible for brewing and serving beer, and (3) To unite the world under the banner of beer, by celebrating the beers of all nations together on a single day.

How International Beer Day is Celebrated:

People celebrate the day by going out to pubs and drinking beer with friends and family members, or gather at home and enjoy a few beers together. This year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations would not be so big, but people also do treat one another to a beer.